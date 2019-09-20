SBHS_v_Denmark-Olar_9-12-19_0425.jpg
Artie Walker Jr.

ALLENDALE-FAIRFAX 27, SILVER BLUFF 13

PETTICOAT JUNCTION — Silver Bluff had opportunities during its homecoming game against Allendale-Fairfax on Friday night. The Bulldogs let them slip through their hands.

Silver Bluff lost four fumbles and put the ball on the ground several other times in a 27-13 loss.

The first fumble directly resulted in points. The ball popped into the hands of a Tigers’ player. The play even surprised him, as he ran the ball the wrong way out of the end zone in a moment of confusion.

Another rushing touchdown to gave the Tigers a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Darius Johnson provided a spark when Maliek Williams found him on a 26-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, but that was all the Bulldogs would get for a while.

Silver Bluff's third lost fumble came in the third quarter with a little more than 6 minutes left. It ended what started as a promising drive after Johnson returned a punt to the Allendale-Fairfax 30-yard line.

The Tigers gave it back with a fumble of their own after reaching the red zone, but the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of it.

Two more touchdowns by Allendale-Fairfax — one coming after an interception on a screen pass — put the game out of reach.

Donovan Bush added a late touchdown for Silver Bluff.

The Bulldogs have a road game next Friday at Swansea.

