The Clemson men's golf team felt it had something to prove at the Palmetto Intercollegiate following an uncharacteristic performance last year.
The Tigers surely weren't thrilled to finish fourth at Palmetto Golf Club where they're typically in the hunt to win – and finishing 42 shots behind record-setting rival South Carolina didn't help one bit.
So Clemson came back this year and did more than just take back its throne. The Tigers ran away with their fourth title at Palmetto and tied the Gamecocks' tournament record with a 27-under 813 total.
The 23rd annual Palmetto Intercollegiate was a two-horse race after Clemson and Virginia distanced themselves from the field over the course of 36 holes Monday. Clemson continued its hot play Tuesday, leaving the Cavaliers in the dust along with everyone else on their way to a 16-stroke victory.
"This golf course is so good, and I wish it was closer. ... We would play here every week," said Clemson head coach Larry Penley. "I think you learn how to play golf here. How this golf course is set up, everything about it, the condition, the history – it's such a special place, so we're just proud to be the champion here."
Penley knew his Tigers would be tough to catch once they started pouring in birdies around the middle stretch of the round, and soon the chase for the individual title became an in-team competition as the Tigers swept the top three spots.
Sophomore Jacob Bridgeman posted a bogey-free 65 to finish at 12 under, one shot off South Carolina's Will Miles' tournament record from last year, and won by four. Turk Pettit (69), who tied the low first-round score Monday with a 64 and shared the 36-hole lead, finished second at 8 under. William Nottingham (65) birdied six of his last 11 holes to take third at 7 under.
"That's really good golf, and that was great to see," Penley said.
Bridgeman is the Tigers' first medalist at Palmetto since Austin Langdale won it in 2014, and he posted rounds of 67, 66 and 65 by keeping it simple – hit fairways, hit greens, and let the birdie opportunities come to him after precise iron shots. That's something he's learned the more he's played at Palmetto, including rounds at the Southern Cross during his days at Chapman High School.
"I think I've learned how to play it," said Bridgeman, who finished fifth last year. "Last year I hit it terrible and putted really well, just scrambled my way around. This year I hit it a whole lot better and just made my putts from inside 8 feet or so, and it worked out."
Virginia added to its runner-up total at the Palmetto Intercollegiate, finishing second for the seventh time in 10 years. The Cavaliers have finished second each time Clemson has won, though this year was the first time it was by more than two shots.
Pietro Bovari (67) led the Cavaliers with a fourth-place finish at 6 under, and Wei Wei Gao (70) tied for fifth with Temple's Dawson Anders at 2 under. The Cavaliers' 11-under 829 total is the sixth-lowest 54-hole score in tournament history.
Furman finished third at 12 over, followed by Memphis (16 over) and Army (26 over).
Host USC Aiken put itself in a tough spot with an opening-round 22-over 302 but improved from there to finish eighth at 36 over. Head coach Michael Carlisle said his team is rusty and battling illness, but the Pacers' final-round 4-over 284 tied Virginia for second best of the day. Dan Sheehan (69) tied for 17th at 5 over, and Bjorn Rosengren (68) tied for 33rd at 11 over.
Tuesday's win is Clemson's first in a stroke-play event since the Irish Creek Invitational in 2018, and Penley is hoping his team is building momentum toward a national championship run in May.
"I think we can cause problems in the NCAAs. I mean, I really do," he said. "If we can get to that final eight match play, we got beat in the playoff for it last year, but if we can get to that match play I think we can do some damage."