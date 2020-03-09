The Clemson and Virginia golf teams are in a familiar spot atop the leaderboard through 36 holes at the 23rd annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate.
The Tigers and Cavaliers are frequent contenders for the title at Palmetto Golf Club, and with 18 holes remaining Tuesday morning they've made it all but a two-team race.
Clemson leads at 17-under 543, two shots ahead of Virginia. Third-place Furman is 21 shots off the lead at 4 over, with Memphis (11 over) and Army (14 over) rounding out the top five.
The Tigers are three-time champions of the event, winning in 2012, 2014 and 2017. The Cavaliers finished second each time – by a combined four strokes.
Virginia finally broke its runner-up curse by winning the title in 2018 after taking second five times in seven years. The Cavaliers added another second place last year, tying with UAB 35 shots behind South Carolina during the Gamecocks' record-breaking romp.
There will be no repeat this year, as South Carolina opted instead for the General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach. Most of the Gamecocks' records look safe, but not by much. Clemson got one of them, posting a 13-under 267 that's the lowest 18-hole total in tournament history. The Tigers' 543 total is tied for the third-lowest 36-hole score in tournament history, matching their mark from their 2017 title.
Four Clemson players and all five from Virginia are among the first 15 names on the leaderboard. Clemson's Jacob Bridgeman (67-66), who tied for fifth last year, and Turk Pettit (64-69) share the individual lead at 7 under. Pettit's bogey-free 64 matches a tournament record for low first-round score.
Virginia's Jimmie Massie (67-69), who tied for seventh last year, is alone in third at 4 under. Virginia's Pietro Bovari (72-65) birdied five of his last six holes to finish the day at 3 under, and he's tied for fourth with Furman's Stephen Reynolds (69-68). Reynolds eagled the par-5 14th in the first round and the par-4 13th in the second as he overcame four bogeys, a double and a triple.
Clemson's William Nottingham (69-69) and Virginia's Andrew Orischak (68-70) and Wei Wei Gao (68-70) are tied for sixth at 2 under.
USC Aiken got off to a slow start and is tied for 10th with Temple and Francis Marion at 32 over after rounds of 302 and 290. Dan Sheehan (76-70) and Nic Poole (75-71) are tied for 26th individually at 6 over, and Leonardo Bono (76-72) is tied for 37th at 8 over.