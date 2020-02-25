Tiger Woods is sticking to his roots — California — and his history at Augusta National for the Champions Dinner the Tuesday before the Masters Tournament.
The Masters champion gets to choose the menu for the dinner of past champions and club chairman Fred Ridley.
Woods said Tuesday that fajitas and sushi were “part of my entire childhood” growing up in Orange County. Besides, that's what he served in 2006 after his previous Masters victory.
“So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck,” he said.
As for dessert? He thought back to his first time as Masters Club host.
“I'm debating whether or not to have milkshakes as dessert because that was one of the great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98,” he said.