USC AIKEN 75, WINSTON-SALEM STATE 55
The USC Aiken women's basketball team posted a 75-55 victory over Winston-Salem State on Wednesday.
USCA (6-5) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's 19-point, 12-rebound, eight-block performance. Alex Canady and Alexis Mack tallied 12 points each while Melyk Taouil narrowly missed out on a double-double with nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Rikoya Anderson also added nine points in the victory.
Leading 13-11, Grace Crawford hit a free throw and Farrar took a pass from Kanna Suzuki for an inside shot, putting the Pacers up by five. Moments later, Farrar's bucket off a pass from Anderson gave the Pacers a 20-13 edge with 1:30 to play in the first quarter.
Up by four at 25-21, Mack hit a free throw. Anderson connected on a pair of free throws prior to Anderson's 3-pointer for a 31-21 edge. WSSU cut the margin to three at 31-28 before the Pacers went on a 9-0 run. During the run, Taouil hit two free throws. Canady made a lay-up before Taouil and Farrar each hit jumpers. Taouil completed the run with a free throw to make it a 40-28 contest. At the break the Pacers led 41-30.
USCA scored the first six points of the second half. Canady hit a 3-pointer before Farrar had the next three points. The Pacers pushed the lead to 22 at the 6:32 mark of the third frame when Suzuki canned a 3-pointer for a 54-32 edge. However, the Rams trimmed the margin to eight at 58-50 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pacers controlled the fourth quarter though, outscoring the Rams 17-5, securing the win– and it marked the fewest points the team has ever allowed in the fourth frame.
For the game, USCA went 24-for-57 from the floor (42.1 percent), including 10 of 20 from downtown. The Pacers snagged 60 rebounds to 37 by WSSU. USCA dished out 18 assists on the 24 field goals.
The Pacers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Georgia College.