Three area high school football players will represent their schools in December as North-South all-stars in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
Silver Bluff's Donovan Bush, Strom Thurmond's Robert West and Wagener-Salley's Westin Williams were chosen to play in the 72nd installment of the game, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Myrtle Beach's Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. West is on the South team, and Bush and Williams will be teammates on a North team that has Williston-Elko's Derek Youngblood on the coaching staff.
Bush, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound linebacker, was an All-Aiken Standard selection last year after making 137 total tackles (23 for loss) with four sacks. He's played with that same energy and intensity to lead the defense this year, as he's a sure bet every Friday for a double-digit tackle night, and he's pitched in on offense as a punishing option in the run game.
West, a 6-2, 185-pound defensive back, was also an All-Aiken Standard honoree last season after intercepting three passes, forcing three fumbles and recovering two while making 46 tackles. He's equaled that tackle total through nine games, and he's intercepted a pass and had a hand in six fumbles for a very opportunistic Rebels defense.
Williams, a 6-3, 242-pound defensive linemen, is dropping ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage at a staggering pace this season. Last year, he earned All-Aiken Standard honors by making 103 tackles with 19 for loss. This year, he has 40 tackles for loss through eight games and 70 total stops to go along with four sacks and six forced fumbles for the top-ranked War Eagles.