It's rare that a professional golfer will ever be given shots by a competitor.
Usually it's the other way around, with the pro giving shots to buddies to help level the playing field at least a little bit – of course, it still almost never does.
But for a pro to start a round ahead of his fellow pros on the leaderboard? That just doesn't happen.
Until this week.
Justin Thomas comes into the Tour Championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club with the FedEx Cup lead and a two-stroke edge over the rest of the field in the new scoring format.
Thomas can't remember ever being given shots before, so starting at 10 under and two strokes clear of Patrick Cantlay is certainly foreign territory.
"I'm sure it's going to be weird tomorrow," said Thomas, who's been sleeping on a two-shot lead since Sunday's win at the BMW Championship to move atop the FedEx Cup standings. "I'm going to need to find a way to think about it because – I mean, just to be perfectly honest, no one's ever dealt with it, and I definitely haven't. I'm just going to have to try to play another golf tournament and act like everyone's starting at zero and try to shoot the lowest 72 holes. Because I know, if I do that, then I should be OK."
The starting positions have drawn lots of debate – and not a lot of it positive, especially considering the increased points the last two weeks versus what's earned at majors – on social media. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings start this week with a clean slate – as far as points go, anyway.
There's the leader Thomas, out front at 10 under before the first time his Titleist TS3 driver meets a Pro V1x on Thursday. No. 2 Cantlay is a shot back, then No. 3 Brooks Koepka at 7 under, No. 4 Patrick Reed at 6 under, and so on and so on.
Not part of the picture are Masters champion Tiger Woods, who simply didn't play in enough events to earn enough points, and Open champion Shane Lowry, who finished just a few points shy of that coveted top-30 barrier.
"Obviously, we'd all love to have (Tiger) here, and he would love to be here, but at the end of the day, everybody knows what they have to do to get here," said Thomas. "It's not like it's hidden."
Aiken's Kevin Kisner moved up to 20th in the FedEx Cup standings with a top-10 finish last week at Medinah. That puts him at 2 under before he tees off Thursday, meaning he's already eight shots back of Thomas at an event he nearly won two years ago.
Like Thomas said, he'll win if he goes out and shoots the lowest 72 holes. He doesn't have to. Early bogeys, or early birdies from players elsewhere in the field, could mean a big shake-up right out of the gate.
Rory McIlroy, ranked fifth in the FedEx Cup and five shots behind Thomas, said Wednesday he could see a scenario where half of the 30-player field could have a chance Sunday to win the Tour Championship.
"Then again, you could shoot the best score of the week and not win the golf tournament," he reasoned. "I think that – if that happens to someone, it's going to be hard for them to wrap their head around a little bit."
The hardest part of that to swallow, aside from the title of Tour champion and the various tournament exemptions it carries with it, has to be the money. Gone is the $10 million prize for winning at East Lake – in its place is a $15 million bounty that's the richest in golf.
It's one thing to be grinding over a putt on the 18th for $20 – or more like $200 for Thomas and his Tour pals – but this is a completely different pile of cash.
"It's bizarre," Thomas said. "I've never had a putt on the last hole of a tournament where like, man, if I make this, I finish solo second versus; if I miss it, it's a three-way tie for third or whatever. This is a $500,000 putt."
A half-million dollar putt is a little more than Thomas can reach out and hand, say, Rickie Fowler to pay up for lipping out a 4-footer at the last.
"...This is fun too," he said, "but it's different, you know what I mean?"