MONETTA — Ridge Spring-Monetta head football coach Brian Smith has noticed his players making a short migration after finishing up practice.
They've been waiting a long time for their new stadium to open, enduring five consecutive road games to start the season, so as the anticipation has continued to build they've started making the quick walk from their old home to their new one.
They've seen a lot of the big-picture changes – like the new, spongy track they've walked around, or the new concessions stand and restrooms in between one end zone and the new baseball and softball facilities.
The football team's wait finally ends this week, when the ninth-ranked Trojans (3-2, 2-0 Region 3-A) hit the field at 7:30 p.m. Friday for their long-awaited home opener against No. 10 Denmark-Olar.
"It's been exciting. Our kids are ready to be at home after five straight road games, two jamborees on the road," Smith said. "We haven't done anything here. We haven't been in the stadium as a team yet, but we'll be there Friday night. I think they're just overall, and the whole community, excited to see what it's going to look like with the lights on Friday night."
Smith has seen new, little improvements or additions each day, from something as simple as a gate all the way up to those more noticeable changes like goalposts. More will come, like the field paint, benches and everything else necessary for Friday night's game.
There hasn't been much talk about it yet with his players, but Smith knows what it's like to play in the first game at a new stadium. He was a sophomore offensive tackle at Midland Valley in 1985 when the Mustangs opened theirs with a 23-3 win over Aiken that included a 70-yard Jeff Tilby touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
Even if the Trojans don't clear that high bar, they're still part of a select group to make some serious history at a school that's experiencing a significant, campus-wide upgrade.
"It'll be one of those things where these kids get to participate in this game, and the kids who are in this community and come back and stay here for years and years, that's something they'll always be a part of," Smith said. "I never coached a game in the old stadium – most of them played in the old stadium. They played in the last game over there, and they're gonna play in the first game over here. They get to be on both ends of that."
Walter J. Davis Field isn't going anywhere – the Trojans will still practice there, and the middle schoolers will use it. It will remain visible not far behind the new stadium, and it will serve as a big link between the program's pre-existing traditions and some of the new ones they wish to establish right alongside U.S. 1.
Whatever happens Friday, or in their other upcoming home games against Estill and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to close out the regular season, the Trojans have an opportunity to leave a long-lasting mark on their program's new home. That doesn't come around very often.
"There won't be another one in my lifetime, I don't think," Smith said. "... We won't see another one over here. This is their shot at it, right here."