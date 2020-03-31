Mark Snelgrove took over a winless Midland Valley boys' basketball program and turned it into a state champion.
It didn't happen overnight, and it didn't happen without at least a little bit of friction as the win total steadily increased under Snelgrove, who died Sunday at age 60 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. But before long, the Mustangs showed on a nightly basis that they were willing to out-work anyone.
Their competitive fire meant that a lot of their games felt like rivalry clashes, whether they took place at the beginning of the schedule or the end of it – or whether it was a longtime adversary or a brand-new opponent.
Coaches at the opposite end of the floor took note, and they saw that Snelgrove's players reflected their head coach's competitive nature.
"Great, great man, to begin with – more of just an outstanding person," said North Augusta head coach Tony Harrell, whose years coaching the Yellow Jackets and previously Aiken High meant he and Snelgrove saw plenty of each other. "His teams were always very prepared, both offensively and defensively. Just a tough matchup. He let them play. He let them play a little loose. He had some kids who could make some plays, and he let them make plays.
"They had a great run. You know, we played them every year they had the Sauce Team. They had some unbelievable teams. Great team chemistry. They took after their leader."
Snelgrove's last years at Midland Valley were his best ones, as the Mustangs followed up a third-round playoff appearance with a Class AAA state title in '15 and a runner-up finish in '16.
Darris Jackson took over the Aiken High job after Harrell left for North Augusta, and his first two years with the Hornets were Snelgrove's last two with the Mustangs. Midland Valley had the upper hand on the floor, sweeping the four meetings, but Jackson certainly didn't walk away empty-handed.
"Always had a few words of advice for young coaches, as well, and I appreciate it. RIP Coach, you'll be missed," Jackson tweeted Sunday.
The Mustangs rekindled plenty of rivalries along the way, including one against Silver Bluff that was typically an intense season opener.
"He had some great teams, probably I would say that group of athletes that he had go through there was probably some of the best that Midland Valley had all-time," said Bulldogs head coach Robbie McKenzie. "We had a great little rivalry. I always loved going over there and spending some time with him and talking to him and picking his brain whenever we were sitting there. We'd talk pretty much the whole time waiting on the girls' game.
"We had some great battles, and it was amazing the difference that he made with that team. In a short amount of time, he turned those guys, obviously, into state champions. I really enjoyed – it was a rivalry. ... He was a competitor. He always had those guys playing. He loved it."
Snelgrove's influence spread once he left Midland Valley to return home to Lexington County, where he spent the last four seasons coaching at Chapin. He was a respected member of the Columbia-area coaching circle, and that extended beyond the high school level.
"Wow my heart goes out to the Snelgrove family. One of the first coaches I met upon moving to Columbia. What an awesome man. Came to watch us play towards end of season, loved having his spirit in the locker room. May God Bless your soul," tweeted University of South Carolina coach Frank Martin.
The battles on the court were often heated, and Harrell remembers times he and Snelgrove would get mad at one another only to meet in the locker room afterward for a handshake and a "See you next time".
Beyond those 32 minutes of game time, Snelgrove is remembered as a welcoming coach with a sharp wit who was both easy and fun to talk to. As McKenzie noted, Snelgrove's coaching career was about so much more than wins and losses.
"I think he just had such a passion for being with those kids and working with them," he said. "It showed. It showed in what they were able to do on the basketball court. He's one of those great ones that's gonna be missed in the basketball coaching circle, for sure."