What he's done
Shaw was Region 3-A's co-Defensive Back of the Year last year, and he was a first-team All-Aiken Standard selection at his position. He's also shown his speed and vision on offense, getting starts at wingback and regularly ripping off carries of 10-plus yards.
Why he's here
Teams already know what they're getting from Shaw, so there's no surprises there – there's just going to be more of it. Head coach Willie Fox has bigger plans for Shaw at wingback this year and expects to leave him in for more snaps instead of spending time on the sidelines. He should star on both sides of the ball for a Wagener-Salley team hunting for a state championship.
What to expect
Don't expect Shaw to slow down in his expanded role. He's attacked the offseason training plan and conditioning in order to withstand the extra snaps and play stronger in late-game situations.
"Our weight training is real intense every day, so every day I try to go as hard as I can and push myself so when it's time to play the game I won't be gassed at the end of the second quarter," he said. "Then I do stuff when I go home with drills to get prepared."