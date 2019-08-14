What he's done
Watson has been a key cog of the Barnwell defense for the past two seasons. Last year he made 86 tackles and a team-high 19 tackles for loss. The most impressive number, however, may be his team-leading 15 sacks. In addition, he forced four fumbles and recovered three. Those stats led to him being one of the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.
In the previous season, he also finished the year leading the team with 10 tackles for loss. His 64 total tackles was second best on the team that year.
Why he's here
Head coach Dwayne Garrick said it best: "He's a big time player."
His ability to read the play becomes evident when watching him on film. He's also got the speed to cause problems in the offensive backfield. He made the big plays when they matter the most last season. His 59-yard touchdown return of a blocked field goal in the rivalry game against Silver Bluff was an example of his game-altering ability.
He's also got a bit of the buzz factor going for him. Watson has been on the radar of many college scouts since his junior season.
What to expect
Expect another big season from Watson. He's added a few pounds according to Garrick, which will only make him more difficult to handle for opposing blockers. He's been touted as a smart player as well, so an even bigger factor may be the fact he has another year of experience under his belt.