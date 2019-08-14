What he's done

Not long ago, Dallyon Creech's name was popping up as one of the area's leaders in interceptions as a defensive back. Fast forward a few years and he was stuffing the stat sheet in the receiving and rushing columns.

He carried the ball nearly 100 times for 680 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Opposing defenses didn't always have to worry about him gaining yardage at an average of 7.1 yards per carry.

When they weren't was the scary part.

When he wasn't in the backfield, he was out wide giving defensive backs nightmares. He hauled in 34 passes for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 20.6 yards per reception average and 10 touchdowns were all team highs.

Why he's here

So many dynamic moments.

With his team looking for a spark and trailing Abbeville in the biggest game of the season last year, he caught a punt near his own 30 yard line. Seventy yards later the game was tied at 7, and the Warhorses had the momentum they had been looking for.

Back in Week 0, again, he was at his own 30. After a quick juke move at the line and a catch near the 50 it was off to the races for a 70-yard touchdown. It was the longest touchdown catch by any Warhorse last season.

See this photo to the left from his sophomore season.

As a freshman, Creech was arguably one of the best defensive backs in the area. That was the season when the list of All-Aiken Standard First Team defensive backs featured Rocky Isreal (and his nine interceptions), Tancey Richardson and Harold Hilton.

What to expect

Guess what?

He's playing on both sides of the ball this season. That means teams have to worry about making a game plan which slows Creech out of the backfield and out wide and avoids his side of the field when he's on defense.

In other words, expect more electrifying plays and game-changing moments from him. Don't expect many teams to throw it his way on offense or kick to him.