What he's done
Pender burst on the scene last season as one of the most consistent passers in the area. He completed 63 percent of his passes for an area-leading 2,361 yards and 35 touchdowns, which was also led all area quarterbacks.
Why he's here
He has total control of the game when he's on the field. His crisp passing is part of what helped take Barnwell to the next level last season. Also, his teammates are big fans of his ability in the pocket.
"It makes (my job) so much easier. He puts the ball right where I need it and gives me a chance to go up and get it every time," Dallyon Creech said of Pender's passing ability.
The numbers tend to suggest that's true. Pender completed more than 70 percent of his passes on seven different occasions last season.
What to expect
Expect Pender to be more efficient this season. With the Warhorses putting more emphasis on running the ball productively out of the single back formation, there will likely be more opportunities for him to shine in the passing game.