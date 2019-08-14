What he's done
Sullivan was a finalist last year for Aiken Standard Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,336 yards and 17 touchdowns on only 162 carries. He averaged more than 8 yards per rush and was someone every defense planned for but few could contain.
Why he's here
Sullivan's role may change, albeit slightly, in the Trojans' offense under new head coach Brian Smith. Smith wants the Trojans to run a shotgun-based spread offense and still get the ball to Sullivan. That could create more open lanes to run, and his success in the run game could create more opportunities for sophomore quarterback Remedee Leaphart in the passing game. Also, be on the lookout for No. 25 instead of No. 2 – Sullivan made the jersey change to shake things up a bit.
What to expect
Expect Sullivan to come out and make the most of his senior season in an offense that appeals to him. His take on the spread is that he needs to make his own reads and make his own plays, and he's looking forward to the opportunity.
"Our goals this year are just to try to beat records and reach records," he said. "I'm just ready to have fun and be aggressive with every touch."