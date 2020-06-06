Jerry Snyder figured he'd just help the pitchers.
Maybe he'd throw to some batters, or maybe he'd work one-on-one in the circle. If nothing else, it would be a chance to toss the ball around on a daily basis.
The flyers were posted around campus at USC Aiken for a softball team that was looking for players. Snyder, at the time a pitcher for a men's fast-pitch team operating out of Fort Gordon, thought he could lend a hand.
So Snyder, who came to USCA to work on finishing his degree after taking a three-month layoff from a construction job at the Savannah River Site, went to USCA athletic director Randy Warrick's office and offered his expertise.
He helped USCA volleyball coach Tracy Barfoot coach the Pacers' club-level softball program as a student for four years, then was offered the full-time gig after graduation. Warrick had chosen Snyder to guide USCA in its transition to NAIA membership, and so in 1987 the program was all his.
Now, after 34 seasons and 794 wins, it's time for him to pass it along to someone else.
Snyder announced before this past season that it would be his last coaching the program. His mind was already made up that it was time to return to his native West Virginia to look after his parents, and that out-weighed any thoughts he had of potentially coming back to finish with a full season after this one was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pacers started the season hot, winning their first nine games, and were 16-10 when everything came screeching to a halt. Snyder actually got word of the upcoming cancellation during the first game of the Pacers' March 12 doubleheader at Columbus State, and he took a moment in between the two games to explain to his players that it looked like the nightcap would be their last game of the season – and the last of his career.
"It was a hard time before that second game, and then after that – loaded them up on the bus and explained to them that it's out of our control and there's nothing we can do about this," he said. "For the safety of them and their families and everybody that has anything to do with our program, we needed to shut it down.
"It wasn't the way I wanted to end it, and they understood that. They all knew that it was my last year, and there were a lot of things going on with that. Six wins from getting to 800 career wins. We were playing very well at the time. It was a lot of tears shed."
They treated that second game like it was their Senior Night and, just like that, it was over. All those farewell trips around the Peach Belt Conference – he was honored by Columbus State before that final doubleheader – and all of the commemorations and ceremonies were now out the window. There'd be no proper goodbye at J.H. Satcher Field, and no formal ending for the man who built the program.
Literally.
The Pacers didn't have their own field when he came aboard, so he built one himself on part of the soccer field.
"Cut out the bases, the mound and home plate with a side cutter, and then put up the fence," he recalled. "To this day, I remember 64 fence posts I had to plant and put up a wire fence as an outfield fence. And then as soon as the season was done, I had to take it down and repair all that for soccer."
He was eventually given some space and some money to build another field for the Pacers to call their own. He built that one, too, though this time a fence company came in to handle the outfield wall and backstop.
The rosters were also hand-made, as he did the best he could on a limited budget for a brand-new team sport. It only took five seasons before the Pacers were making another transition, this time from NAIA to NCAA Division II and the Peach Belt Conference.
It was a steep learning curve initially, but then the Pacers found their footing. The 1997 team went 32-19, giving Snyder his first of eight 30-win seasons. His high mark came a decade later with 37 wins, and the 2009 team was the first of four to make the NCAA Tournament.
He retires with an overall record of 794-773-3, and he entered the year ranked 17th on Division II's all-time wins list. He's worked for three chancellors and two athletic directors at USCA, and he said he never looked to take a job elsewhere – he knew when he started that USCA was where he wanted to stay and retire.
He even coached cross country for a brief spell – "And if you've ever seen me, you can tell I'm not a runner," he joked. But he studied up, asked for advice and got the job done in order to help out his school.
"I've been blessed to be at a great university. You spend 34 years there, they have to be doing something right," he said. "Just to be in a great city like Aiken – it's a fantastic city, and I'm really gonna hate to leave because I raised my kids here and they're raising my grandkids here. It's just a great city to be in, and that's what kept me here for 34 years. Working at a great university, working for great people."
During those years he went from coaching his softball daughters to what he joked was now more like coaching his softball granddaughters. He admitted that, at 61 years of age, some memories fade – but not the ones of his players.
"Jerry Snyder has been synonymous with USC Aiken softball for over three decades," Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy said in a statement. "As the only coach in Pacer softball history, he has literally built the program from scratch and been an impactful figure for hundreds of student-athletes."
Snyder coached 35 all-conference selections, a PBC Player of the Year (Jessica Strickland in 2007), three league Freshman of the Year honorees (Jami Cornwell in 2000, Jayme Durand in 2003 and India Kornegay in 2011) and six all-region picks. Strickland and Kornegay each earned All-America honors, and Strickland and Cornwell have their jerseys retired at USCA.
The Pacers have had a constant presence on the PBC's All-Academic team, and two of his players (Ashlyn Allen and Sarah Harvey) were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association Scholar Athletes. Snyder always took pride in having strong academics, a good team GPA and a high graduation rate.
Those are the rewarding stories for Snyder to tell, the ones about players he impacted positively on their way to graduation and professional careers. Knowing he helped his players reach those goals is what's most satisfying.
And, as it turned out, he helped more than just the pitchers.
"I'll tell you, it makes you feel good and it's the reason you do the job," he said. "I've always said that the players' lives and what they get out of college and going on into their professional lives means more to me than any of the wins. Knowing that you were that support system in college that a lot of college students don't have if they're not student-athletes, knowing that you had an impact there.
"That's the thing you're gonna miss the most, that impact that you have on a player's life. There's been a constant flow of text messages and emails from them. It's just truly heart-warming to hear from them and for them to tell you how you impacted their life, all the things that you taught them – not softball things, just things in life."