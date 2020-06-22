Monday called for a different kind of game plan from Aiken County high school coaches, but it was one just as important as a blueprint for a rivalry and championship game.
Fall sports teams had their first opportunity to hit the practice fields for summer workouts to kick off Phase 1 of the Aiken County Public School District's modified plan for sports conditioning.
So that meant football and volleyball coaches were drawing up socially distanced X's and O's in the county's return to organized prep sports.
"I wouldn't call it a normal day, but we were glad to be back out there working with the kids. It was good to see the kids," said Ridge Spring-Monetta football coach Brian Smith. "The big thing is it gets us all back together and gives us a chance to just start getting in some kind of shape. It allows us to start working toward being a football team again, at some point."
Monday, much like all activities with a new sports year on a hazy horizon, required an all-hands-on-deck approach as coaches, players, parents and administrators all had a role to play to make sure the workouts were conducted safely with coronavirus cases rising within the state.
"I think we had some good help from up top from (athletic director Bob) Polewski making sure that we all understood what the rules were and how to do it," said South Aiken football coach Chris Hamilton. "My coaches did a great job of putting it all together as far as executing the plan I made for them. I thought it went really well.
"Now, it's not what you want to be doing right now. You want to practice football. But it was good to see my kids. It was good to see the guys. The hard thing for me is to not do fist bumps and put my arm around them. That'll come back one day, too."
The South Carolina High School League in late May deferred to individual school districts to determine guidelines and a schedule for summer workouts, meaning some districts started before Aiken County while others still haven't hit the field. Fox Creek, a charter high school, returned to workouts June 8 and was the first local school back in action.
There's still not much the players can actually do during these early workouts – no balls or other sports equipment are allowed during Phase 1, which is scheduled to end July 10, meaning the next couple of weeks are all about conditioning and speed and agility drills.
Arrival and start times are staggered to prevent large groups from forming, and there are certain conditions each athlete must pass in order to take the field. Elements like temperature checks, screenings and questionnaires have been added to the traditional physical form as requirements for entry.
"It ran smooth today," said Aiken High football coach Olajuwon Paige. "The kids came in, parents did a wonderful job of bringing their kids on time when we're supposed to do our temperature check and then picking their kids up. It went really well for a first day and especially for something you're not used to doing for football. It went really well."
There's also that social distancing, and in more ways than the 6-foot gap. Teams are broken into small groups – nine players and a coach – and only one group is allowed to use a facility at a time as they rotate around their outdoor athletic facilities.
For Aiken High, that meant the football players were on their game field, their practice field and the softball field while the volleyball team was on the baseball field. At South Aiken, that meant the game field, practice field, senior parking lot and soccer field between the school and Kennedy Middle. And in RS-M's case, that meant using both the new and old football stadiums.
And yes, the face masks the players are wearing are much different than the ones normally seen on a football field. All participants are required to wear masks – players must wear theirs when not engaging in physical activity, while coaches and staff have to wear theirs throughout the workout.
"I've got to figure out how to blow that whistle through the mask," Hamilton said.
There's a learning curve, as expected, as players and coaches settle into this new routine. Hamilton said he didn't mind taking it slow right now and getting all the little things right, and he didn't see much reason to rush after a layoff longer than a normal summer break.
Plus, these first steps have to be successful in order to get to the next ones. The coaches know they have to follow the guidelines and do this the right way if they want to play in the fall.
"It's kind of like a video game," Hamilton said. "You've got to win this part of it to make sure you get to the next level."
Monday was the first step back on an uncertain road to the fall. More than three months have passed since the spring sports season was scrapped due to the virus outbreak, so for many it was a good feeling just to be back on the field again.
"It was day one, man. We can run. We got to do something today as a group, and that's good for our kids," Smith said. "I think they enjoyed it. I think they're ready to come back tomorrow and do it again."