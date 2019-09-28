The competition is as advertised midway through the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Junior Golf Foundation High School Invitational.
Boiling Springs' Mary Kathryn Talledo, the state's top-ranked junior golfer, and Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the No. 1 team in Class AAA, hold first-round leads at Woodside Plantation's Jones Course.
OCA, the defending state champion in the AAA-AA-A division, leads the team competition by 14 shots at 9 over. The Landsharks have three individuals in the top five – Rachel Rich and Abbey Schimpf are tied for second at 1 under, one shot back of Talledo, and Emma Schimpf is tied for fifth at 1 over.
Chesnee is in second at 23 over, followed by defending Class AAAAA state champion Lexington at 31 over. Blythewood and Boiling Springs are tied for fourth at 47 over.
Talledo made three birdies in a four-hole stretch to offset two bogeys, and she also had a birdie on the par-3 third hole.
Rich, the No. 9-ranked junior in the state, made three birdies and two bogeys for a relatively clean card. Her teammate Abbey Schimpf made five birdies to overcome a triple-bogey 7 on the 16th hole and a bogey on the 18th.
Lexington's Molly Hardwick, the state's fifth-ranked junior, is another shot back at even par. She made 15 pars and followed consecutive birdies on 14 and 15 with a double bogey on 16.
Kayleigh "Buggy" Reinke, the sixth-ranked junior who's playing as an individual from Rock Hill's Legion Collegiate Academy, is one of four golfers tied at 1 over. She's joined there by Chesnee's Isabella Britt, Wando's Regan Clifford, and OCA's Emma Schimpf.
In all, 11 players are within five shots of Talledo's lead.
The tournament wraps up Sunday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, after which there will be awards.