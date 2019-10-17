SOUTH AIKEN 3, AIRPORT 0
For the last four years, South Aiken's volleyball team has come into the season ready to bring home a region championship.
The T-Breds kept having to share it, though – with crosstown rival Aiken, no less – and kept coming up on the wrong side of the tiebreaker. Those shared titles kept turning into No. 2 seeds in the playoffs and never really felt like a true championship.
That's not the case this year.
South Aiken swept Airport on Thursday, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18, to wrap up an undefeated run through Region 5-AAAA and an outright title.
No shared championship, and no tiebreakers this time. The T-Breds won 30 of 31 sets played against region opponents and left little doubt that the league title would be theirs this year.
Emily Crenshaw offered a slight correction to that "little doubt" part.
"I think we left no doubt that it belongs to us," said Crenshaw, a senior who surpassed 1,000 career kills this season and had 16 more Thursday to go along with three aces. "We came into the season wanting the region to ourselves, and I think we did exactly what we were looking to do. I'm so proud of the whole team."
Thursday was the first opportunity to truly celebrate the region title for the T-Breds (20-9-2, 10-0), who clinched it outright Tuesday at Midland Valley. They capped the regular season in style on their home floor on Senior Night, never trailing by more than three points and never later in a set than 11-10 in the third.
Senior Taylor Butts, who this season surpassed 1,000 successful serve receives in her career, had a team-high 14 digs and added three aces. Junior Christa Berry added 17 assists to a career total that exceeded 2,000 this season, and she added nine kills. Sophomore Mackenzie Morgan had 12 assists and four aces.
Head coach Cassie McKie has focused this year on her team's defense, plus their efficiency as hitters and at the service line. She feels her players have done a good job in those categories, and the results on the court have been proof of that.
"For them to go ahead and finish this region 10-0, it just says something about this group of ladies and I couldn't be more excited and more proud of this group," she said.
McKie didn't want to get too caught up in the emotion of Senior Night, so she didn't focus on the match as that. Besides, the T-Breds will be at home again Oct. 29 for a second-round playoff match.
The opponent for that match is still to be determined, but there's one thing the T-Breds know for sure – they'll play it as a No. 1 seed.