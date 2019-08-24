South Aiken's swim team opened its season Wednesday night at Fermata Club with a double dual win for both the girls' and boys' teams against Region 5-AAAA rivals Aiken and Midland Valley.
South Aiken High School got its fall varsity sports season started Wednesday night at the Watering Hole (aka the Fermata Club) with a double dual win for both the women and the men versus region rivals Aiken High and Midland Valley. The T-Bred swimmers, under the direction of first year coach and SAHS alum Naomi Buck swept all 3 relay events on both women’s and men’s sides, and also posted wins in 7 of 8 women’s individual events and 4 of 8 on the men’s side. Final scores and double event winners are listed below for the first swim meet of the varsity season.
South Aiken's Kaitlyn Golyski (50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly), Jordan Foster (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) and Emily Robinson (200 individual medley and 500 freestyle) were all multi-event winners on the girls' side. The T-Breds' Reid Chafin (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Lincoln Green (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) did the same on the boys' side.
Aiken's Tucker Samaha was also a multi-event winner – he picked up victories in the 200-meter and 500-meter freestyle.
The next meet is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fermata Club and will feature Aiken, Dutch Fork, Fox Creek, Midland Valley, South Aiken and Strom Thurmond.