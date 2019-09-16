SOUTH AIKEN 3, AIKEN 0
The South Aiken volleyball team doesn't want to let the region title race come down to another tiebreaker.
Each of the past three seasons, however, that's been their fate. Even worse for the T-Breds, all three times it's gone in favor of their arch rivals on the North side.
Co-championships are nice and all, but South Aiken wants to finally get that No. 1 seed.
Monday, the T-Breds took a big step in that direction with a 3-0 sweep – 27-25, 25-15, 25-23 – at home against Aiken.
"It's a great start for us, with it being our first game in our region versus our rival," said South Aiken head coach Cassie McKie, who was thankful for a large, loud crowd on short notice after the match was rescheduled from last Thursday.
"It's nice to show up when you have a big crowd, too, and I felt that our girls really dominated the whole night. Even if we had a couple errors back to back, I felt like we were able to stay composed and then find ways to really score and get the ball back rather quickly and not let it spiral into a big, big mess."
Every time Aiken built momentum, South Aiken had a response.
After South Aiken opened the match on an 8-0 run and forced an Aiken timeout just four points in, the rivals found themselves locked in yet another back-and-forth affair. Late in the first set, Aiken had surged ahead 23-19 and was just two points away from grabbing an early advantage.
Instead, South Aiken scored eight of the next 10 points and got kills up front from senior Emily Crenshaw and sophomore Tiana Earl for a 27-25 win. Play in the middle was key for the T-Breds, who knew they needed to feed the ball to Crenshaw – she responded with 17 kills, and Earl added seven.
"What we didn't do well enough was keep them out of position and keep them out of system, basically," said Aiken head coach Malynda Young. "... We have to keep them out of system to keep them from getting it to their middles, because their middles are obviously their hardest hitters.
"... We've got defense to work on. Obviously, we had a few serving issues in a couple of the games. When we were serving well, we served very well. When we were serving poorly, we did it a lot, and we'd do it a couple of times in a row. You can't do that."
The second set started out with both teams trading kills and errors, and Aiken trailed 8-7 following a Brianna Mahoney block. South Aiken caught fire from there with an 11-0 run to take a commanding lead.
Aiken threatened with six straight points to pull within 20-14, but Crenshaw had kills on four of the next six points for a 25-15 win.
The third set featured nine ties, the latest at 16-16, before the T-Breds had another burst. They scored five straight points on Gracie Carroll's serve for a 21-16 lead, then survived a couple of late errors for the 25-23 win. Fittingly, Crenshaw delivered the capper.
"I was super, super proud of how they didn't let their errors affect the next play or themselves," McKie said. "They really stayed together as a team and were very, very high energy tonight. I believe that the team with the higher energy, most of the time, comes out on top."
For Aiken, Natalie Bland had 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces. McKenna Herrmann had 12 assists and 11 digs. Mahoney had 12 kills, and Sami Hale had eight kills and eight digs.
For South Aiken, Christa Berry had 17 assists to go along with seven digs and six kills. Butts had 16 digs and five aces, and Abbey Walton had four aces. Mackenzie Morgan had 11 assists.
Young wants to see her young Hornets keep learning and progressing throughout the year, and she knows how important it is for her team to peak at the end of the season.
The win sets a good tone for South Aiken in region play for the rest of the season. McKie said her team can't afford to take anyone lightly the rest of the way, but this was a huge start for them as they look for that elusive No. 1 seed.
"We want to take the title ourselves this year," she said.