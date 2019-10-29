SOUTH AIKEN 3, AIRPORT 0
South Aiken volleyball coach Cassie McKie could understand if her players were feeling some butterflies early in their match Tuesday.
Of course there would be some nervousness – it's the playoffs, after all, and the Region 5-AAAA champion T-Breds were coming off a first-round bye to face an upset-minded and familiar Airport team that had already gone on the road and knocked off Myrtle Beach last Thursday.
Despite some initial shakiness, South Aiken produced the same result it did in every other match this season against a region opponent. The T-Breds won in three sets, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14, to book a trip to Thursday's Lower State semifinals at A.C. Flora.
When they needed to, the T-Breds flipped that run-producing switch – they scored eight straight points in the second set to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 19-12 lead, and then they had another 8-0 run in the third to turn a 12-11 lead into a 20-11 advantage.
"Well, we need to flip it a little faster," said McKie, who attributed some of the tense play early to some uncharacteristic service errors. Once that got back on track, so did the T-Breds. "We rely on that, and then everyone else plays around them. It really helped us to have those runs from those key servers."
Emily Crenshaw had a team-high 15 kills, and Christa Berry distributed the ball to a variety of hitters on her way to 20 assists to go along with three aces. McKie praised the play of sophomores Mackenzie Morgan (13 assists, three aces) and Tiana Earl (six kills), and she was pleased with some confident swings from junior outside hitter Bridget Boyleston (seven kills).
The defense made the necessary stops, both routine and taxing, to keep Airport's hitters from going on any big scoring runs of their own. Gracie Carroll had a team-high 11 digs, Berry had eight, Taylor Butts had seven, and Morgan and Abbey Walton had seven apiece.
Up next is a visit to A.C. Flora, an undefeated region champion like South Aiken. The teams met in tournament play early this season at River Bluff, with the T-Breds winning 2-1.
There's not much McKie will have to say to her players to get them ready to play. Win, and they're back home next Tuesday for the Lower State championship match. As McKie put it Tuesday, that's enough motivation by itself.