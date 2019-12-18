A pair of Thoroughbreds plan to continue their athletic endeavors at the college level
South Aiken's D'Naesha Saxon and Alex Romero each signed letters of intent on Wednesday in the school library in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches. Saxon will play basketball at Central Carolina Community College, and Romero will join the tennis team at USC Sumter.
"I knew that I wanted to go there for a while," Romero said, "I just love the program and I love the coach they have there, and everything just seemed right."
Saxon fell in love with the Central Carolina campus during a visit to the school in Sanford, N.C.
"I went to visit and did a workout there and it was pretty fun," Saxon said. "I liked what I saw when I toured the school."
Saxon helped South Aiken to a 16-9 record and a No. 3 seed in the playoffs last season as an integral part of the team. She hopes to continue to develop as a ballhandler and an all-around player in preparation for college ball.
"I was really passionate about it when I started and I still am," Saxon said.
Romero, the two-time reigning Aiken Standard Girls' Tennis Player of the Year, has spent several seasons as the T-Breds' No. 1 player. She led the team to another region title and an appearance in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. She also qualified for the Class 5A/4A individual state championship tournament.
"It's super exciting. I've been watching her play since the seventh grade when she joined the South Aiken team," South Aiken head coach Jeni Myers said. "She has just blossomed and grown. She loves the sport and I knew this was going to be her path and that she would achieve this."
For Romero, her college choice was about more than just taking her game to the next level on the court. She's really looking forward the the opportunities for growth off the court in college as well.
"It's not just being good on the court, it's being a good person off the court. I think going there will help me grow off the court," Romero said. "It's not just all about tennis. It's about how you end up as a person. I want to make sure I'm pushed in the right direction."
Saxon plans to major in physical therapy, and Romero wants to major in business.