Every point mattered Saturday afternoon at the Region 5-AAAA swimming championships, with both team races going down to the wire.
North Augusta's girls beat South Aiken's by three points, 288-285, in one surprise finish, and South Aiken's boys returned the favor with a 302-296 edge over North Augusta in another.
South Aiken's girls and North Augusta's boys had more first-place finishes, but each was out-pointed by a narrow margin by a deeper opponent.
South Aiken's Kaitlyn Golyski, Jordan Foster, Kendall Leigh and Emily Robinson combined for an all-region performance in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Golyski added individual wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Foster won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Robinson won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and Leigh was all-region in the 100 butterfly.
Hannah Gunsallus added a win in the 200 freestyle, and she teamed with Annie Hobson, Emma Gunsallus and Miah Bernard for a closing win in the 400 freestyle relay.
North Augusta, though, had a runner-up in nearly every one of those events, and in some cases had several point-earners in each race to out-slug South Aiken for the region title.
It was a similar story for the boys.
North Augusta's Thayer Loose, Zak Griffin, Madden Bell and Matthew Owings won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Loose had wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and Griffin won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Ryan Hendrick, Jaxson Griffin, Max Hooper and Ben Estroff closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay.
South Aiken got individual wins from Reid Chafin in the 50 and 100 freestyle and from Lincoln Green in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
On the girls' side, Midland Valley finished third with 93 points and Aiken was fourth with 72.
On the boys' side, Aiken was third with 137 points with Midland Valley taking fourth with 73.
The Strom Thurmond and Fox Creek swim teams competed in an open division Saturday.
The South Carolina High School League state championship meets are scheduled for Oct. 12 at the University of South Carolina.