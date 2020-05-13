Add a little more history to the list for South Aiken's J'shon Horn.
There's been plenty of it to be made since 2016 when Aiken County schools added wrestling, and Horn and his T-Bred teammates have authored a lot of it. Now he's raising the bar even higher by signing to wrestle collegiately at Lander University.
"It feels great knowing I can continue on doing stuff I love, like wrestling and art," said Horn, who's staying in state after a late switch from St. Andrews University in North Carolina. "I can go off to college and do all that and also see all these amazing people, and I can help out my community here in Aiken whenever I come back."
It's the next step forward for Horn, who was Class AAAA's top-ranked wrestler in the 220-pound weight class this past season and was runner-up at the state meet. He compiled a 22-2 record to wrap up his career, which began at Aiken High, with a 73-26 mark.
Horn made it to the individual state meet three times, won two Region 5-AAAA championships and earned a Lower State title. He and teammate Nequel Martin became Aiken County's first North-South All-Stars in wrestling while helping the T-Breds win their second consecutive region crown. Being a part of so much high-level competition so quickly is something that can help him adjust to the collegiate wrestling scene.
"My time here has really prepared me because I realized, yeah, you might be labeled the best at a moment but it can be taken from you like that," he said. "But if you keep on working and don't let the small things get into your head and let the crowd seep into you, if you can overcome all that you can be a great wrestler and just plow right through any obstacle."
Horn, who plans to be an art major, has already received plenty of advice from his family about how to succeed as both an athlete and as a college student – his parents were both collegiate athletes, older brother Justice recently wrapped up his college wrestling career and older sister Shanice, an Aiken High grad, is playing Division I volleyball at Butler University.
Lander wrapped up its inaugural wrestling season at the end of February at the NCAA Super Region II Championships. In addition to tournament competition, the Bearcats' first schedule included matches against in-state opponents like Newberry, Coker and Limestone plus regional foes like UNC Pembroke, Belmont Abbey and Queens.
One big transition that awaits him is that his 220-pound weight class doesn't exist at the NCAA level – there's nothing between 197 pounds and the 285-pound heavyweight class. That will require a major adjustment, but he's already made plenty of those while quickly becoming one of the state's top prep wrestlers.
"Yeah, I'll get tossed around a bit," he said. "But I'll definitely be developing my strengths, especially going into heavyweight."