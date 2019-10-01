SOUTH AIKEN 3, AIKEN 1
South Aiken volleyball coach Cassie McKie didn't sense much panic from her T-Breds on Tuesday night at Aiken High.
Even though they were trying to pull off a very rare season sweep of the Hornets, and even though Aiken refused to go down without a fight, McKie saw her players stay composed and be leaders.
In doing so, they've given themselves a huge advantage in the race for a Region 5-AAAA title. The T-Breds remained unbeaten in league play with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21 win and picked up that all-important sweep over their arch-rivals.
"I think we were really hungry for the win," said McKie. "They were tired of getting the first one and then not showing up for the second one, and that's what happened the last two years. So this feels really good for them to actually come out and finish."
It took a late rally from the T-Breds (15-9-2, 5-0 Region 5-AAAA) to win the first set, and then Aiken (14-9-1, 4-2) scored six of the last seven points to win the second set after the teams were tied at 19 apiece.
The third set was the only lopsided one of the night, and it couldn't have come at a better time for South Aiken. The T-Breds jumped out to a 7-3 lead, then steadily increased that advantage to an insurmountable 22-11 edge.
The fourth was evenly played, with Aiken scoring three straight points – and seven of ten – to tie things up at 21. An attack error gave South Aiken the lead for good, and Emily Crenshaw had kills on two of the last three points to end the match.
Crenshaw had 19 kills, Grace Griffin had 13 kills with only two errors, Tiana Earl had nine kills, Taylor Butts had 21 digs, and Christa Berry had 43 assists and 15 digs for the T-Breds.
Natalie Bland (11 kills, 10 digs) and McKenna Herrmann (12 assists, 11 digs) each had double-doubles for the Hornets, Brianna Mahoney had 12 digs, and Sami Hale had eight kills and eight digs.
Aiken head coach Malynda Young felt it was a winnable match that her team let get away. At critical moments she saw missed serves, mis-placed shots and mis-timed tips defensively. Offensively, she felt they became too predictable by not moving around and sending the ball to different areas on the floor.
"They had times that were wonderful and they tried really hard. We just made too many mistakes," she said, noting that South Aiken is too good of a team to make mistakes against. "When we had the opportunity to move up, we would make mistakes. I can't really explain it. When the opportunity was there, we didn't strike."
The loss keeps the Hornets in second place in the region with two losses, making another shared title unlikely. There's still another run through the region opponents remaining, but South Aiken couldn't ask to be in better position. The T-Breds have won 15 of 16 sets played against region opponents and came out energized Tuesday after facing tough competition over the weekend in Lexington.
"It's a great place to be right now. All my girls, after tonight, they're ready to just take everyone else on," said McKie. "With Aiken and us, it's always a big rivalry, crosstown rivals, and we always are really neck-and-neck and scrappy. It feels really good to just get two under our belt versus them."
Aiken vists Midland Valley on Thursday, and South Aiken hosts Brookland-Cayce.