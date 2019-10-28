Girls' Tennis
Wilson 4, South Aiken 3
South Aiken pushed its second-round playoff match to the distance, but Wilson won in straight sets in No. 1 doubles for a 4-3 win to advance to the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
The visiting Tigers were quickly ahead 3-0 after straight-set victories at the top three singles slots, but South Aiken battled back with clutch play in tiebreakers after Wilson won the second set in the remaining three matches. Chaney Heath got it started with a 6-3, 2-6 (10-6) win at No. 5 singles, then Charis Hamic and Lila Gazzo won 6-4, 4-6 (10-8) in No. 2 doubles to close the gap to 3-2. Caroline Bowers then won 6-1, 3-6 (10-8) at No. 4 singles to send it to No. 1 doubles. Wilson's Rebecca Liu and Kamari Carr won 6-2, 6-2 over Alex Romero and Hannah Dickson to end the match.
Hannah-Pamplico 6, Williston-Elko 0
Region 7-AA champion Hannah-Pamplico swept Williston-Elko in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Volleyball
Academic Magnet 3, Strom Thurmond 1
Second-seeded Strom Thurmond won the first set for an early lead before top-seeded Academic Magnet stormed back for a 3-1 win in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs.
High Point Academy 3, Blackville-Hilda 0
Top-seeded High Point Academy swept third-seeded Blackville-Hilda in the second round of the Class A playoffs.