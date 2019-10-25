AIRPORT 17, SOUTH AIKEN 16
Another South Aiken football game came down to about five plays over the course of the night that kept the T-Breds out of the win column for yet another week.
Dallas McKeever was ruled a yard short on fourth and 12 – he was extending the ball toward the first-down marker as he went out of bounds near the Airport 40-yard line – in the final seconds Friday, and Airport escaped the Stomping Grounds with a 17-16 win and its Region 5-AAAA co-lead intact.
For the T-Breds, it was another painful loss in which enough went wrong at key times – whether it be a bad snap, a missed extra point, a missed tackle or a costly penalty – to add to a beyond-frustrating season.
South Aiken (1-8, 1-3 Region 5-AAAA) forced an Airport punt and took over at its own 30 with 1:19 to play following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Eagles.
E.J. Hickson, who passed for 230 yards and a touchdown, completed passes to Dallas McKeever and Jonathan Burns to put the T-Breds in business at the Airport 41 with 59 seconds left. Burns led all receivers with 93 yards, and McKeever had 67 and a touchdown.
A holding penalty backed the T-Breds into their own territory, and then an illegal shift wiped out a pass play that would've gotten them to the Airport 20. An incomplete pass forced the fourth and 12, and McKeever appeared to be right at the stick as he went out of bounds in front of the Airport bench.
He was ruled to be short, though, and the Eagles celebrated another last-minute win in region play – they beat Midland Valley 24-21 on a last-second field goal, then did the same to beat North Augusta 30-29 the next week.
That sets up a Region 5-AAAA championship game next week between Airport and Brookland-Cayce, while South Aiken will need a win over Midland Valley for the league's final playoff berth. The Mustangs lost to North Augusta on Friday, so they and the T-Breds are tied for fourth in the region at 1-3.
Airport (7-2, 4-0) was led offensively by quarterback Markco Gilmore, who passed for 102 yards and rushed for 42 more. Nanders Lawrence had 129 yards of total offense, and Bruce Staley rushed for 86 yards. Staley's biggest run of the game came with the Eagles deep in their own territory – James Platte had pinned them at their own 3 with a booming punt, but the Eagles got out to the 23 before Staley broke a tackle and ripped off a 36-yard gain to the South Aiken 46.
The T-Breds held the Eagles scoreless in the second half, though, including a missed field goal by Haden Rimer at the end of that drive with 6:49 to play.
South Aiken scored on the opening possession of the second half, with Hickson capping the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to McKeever. Hickson's 34-yard completion to Burns put South Aiken in prime scoring position inside the 5. The extra point was no good, though, and the T-Breds still trailed by a point after Ethan Youmans' 22-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter.
South Aiken had a couple of good scoring opportunities fall by the wayside in the first half, as well. The T-Breds drove down to the Airport 30 in the closing seconds of the second quarter, but their forward momentum quickly reversed due to a couple of penalties. They got back near the original line of scrimmage but couldn't find the end zone, and they went into the half trailing 17-7.
That came after the defense made a stop on third-and-goal from the 7 – Gilmore hit Bryce Rucker for a touchdown in that exact situation a few minutes before to make it 14-7 – and forced a field goal, which Rimer converted from 29 yards out.
The T-Breds forced the Eagles to punt on their opening drive of the game, then drove down to the Airport 20-yard line before the possession stalled. Youmans' field goal attempt never got the height it needed after the ball moved before he could kick it, and it was blocked at the line of scrimmage.
Gilmore's 5-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left in the first quarter put Airport ahead 7-0, but McKeever quickly answered with a 73-yard kickoff return to tie it just 16 seconds later.