Making history was inevitable for the area's high school wrestlers.
The sport is so new to Aiken County – the fourth season just wrapped up at the end of February – that every accomplishment, no matter how big or small, was going to be a first.
It didn't take long at all, though, for local wrestlers' production and accomplishments to vastly exceed their experience.
The latest firsts come from South Aiken senior wrestlers J'shon Horn and Nequel Martin, who made history as Aiken County's first North-South All-Stars.
"For me, wrestling at North-South is more about I'm showing how our coaches have taught us a lot of stuff to get this far," said Horn, "and based on our school – like, yeah, I was at Aiken High for two of my years wrestling, but whenever I came over to South Aiken coach (Josh) Hoover pulled me in with open arms and let me wrestle for him for two years, which ended up with me placing."
The duo competed at the 2020 Best Western North-South All-Star Wrestling Classic as members of the Class AAAA/AAA South team, their names appearing on the roster with more seasoned grapplers.
That's nothing new for Hoover's crew, or for any of the other local wrestlers who have had to hit the mat running.
Martin and Horn each came up just one victory shy of a state championship, as did Wagener-Salley's Jeremiah Bynem. Each finished second in his respective weight class – Bynem at 170 pounds at the Class A/AA tournament and Martin (160) and Horn (220) at the Class AAAA tournament.
Nine other wrestlers earned a line on state championship brackets: Aiken's Rashaad Johnson (132) and Triston Williams (285); Midland Valley's Destin Freeman (113), Caleb Richardson (152) and Lane Owenby (220); Silver Bluff's Alijah Alford (160); and South Aiken's Hunter Goodwin (170), John Garverick (182) and Ethan New (285). Alford, Freeman, Garverick, Goodwin, Johnson and New each advanced to consolation bracket semifinal matches.
Horn and Martin transitioned quickly from wrestling neophytes to narrowly missing out on state titles.
Horn, a three-time state qualifier who finished third in 2019, wrapped up his senior year with a 22-2 record and a 73-26 mark over his years at Aiken and South Aiken to go along with two Region 5-AAAA championships and a Lower State title.
Martin went 38-1 and qualified for his second state tournament after collecting Region 5-AAAA and Lower State titles in each of the last two years. He finished his three-year career with a record of 88-17, a mark Hoover said would be impressive for a wrestler with several more years of experience.
"The practices are horrible – they're really hard. But it was a great feeling," said Martin. "When I went from losing to winning, it was just amazing. Being on a team, everybody's hyping you up, all the coaches helping you get better, it was just really good. It was a really fun experience."