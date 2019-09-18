The Aiken High and South Aiken swim teams hosted Strom Thurmond and Fox Creek on Wednesday at Fermata Club for Senior Night as the regular season nears its conclusion.
The hosts honored their seniors – and recognized their visitors', too – during a meet leading up to the Region 5-AAAA championship, scheduled for Oct. 5 at USC Aiken.
South Aiken swept the duals portion of the meet, with the boys' and girls' teams racking up big wins over Aiken and Strom Thurmond. Aiken's boys picked up a split by beating Strom Thurmond, and Strom Thurmond's girls edged Aiken's.
The T-Breds' Jordan Foster and Kaitlyn Golyski shared Aiken Standard Girls' Swimmer of the Year honors last year, and they both picked up four event victories Wednesday. They led off the evening by teaming up with Kendall Leigh and Emily Robinson for a 14-second victory in the 200-yard medley relay. Foster added wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, the latter by 13.05 seconds, and Golyski was a winner in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The South Aiken quartet also won the 200 freestyle relay.
In addition to the relays, Robinson won the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Hannah Gunsallus gave the T-Breds another win in the 500 freestyle, and she teamed with Sabrina Quarles, Kaylee Young and Anna O'Flaherty for a win in the 400 freestyle relay.
Fox Creek's Laura Bachelder scored a big win in the 100 butterfly.
On the boys' side, Aiken's Tucker Samaha picked up four event wins for the Hornets. He won the 50 and 500 freestyle, and he joined Nolan Skiff, Cullen Hovey and Jared Allison for relay wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay was the race of the night, with Samaha touching the wall .09 seconds before South Aiken's Reid Chafin.
That was the only blemish on Chafin's record Wednesday. The T-Breds' senior scored wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, and he, Cade Price, Lincoln Green and Pete Schifer won the 200 medley relay by 17 seconds.
Green added another win in the 100 backstroke, Price edged Skiff to win the 100 breaststroke, Timmy Reid won the 200 freestyle and Zane Leigh won the 200 individual medley to cap another strong night for South Aiken.