Caleb Surratt blended confidence and patience to build a five-shot lead halfway through the 45th annual Palmetto Amateur.
He strayed from that strategy – at least the patience part – in Friday's third round, setting up a Saturday that will be anything but a leisurely stroll around Palmetto Golf Club.
Surratt, the 16-year-old Monday qualifier, stumbled with a triple bogey on the fifth hole on his way to a 71, dropping him to 10 under for the week. Rather than focus on playing one shot at a time, he found himself getting too caught up in the score and where other players were in relation to his lead.
Now that lead is only one – Tyler Strafaci is a shot behind after a 67, and Caleb Proveaux joins them in Saturday's final group after a 63 to reach 7 under.
Four more players are at 6 under, four are at 5 under, three are at 4 under and four are at 3 under, meaning the leaders will have to stay sharp Saturday if they want a shot at the title.
Despite suffering his first real miscue of the week, the confidence appears to remain intact for Surratt.
"Honestly, my triple on 5 didn't bother me that much because I hit a perfect chip that hit the flag and then bounced down the slope, and then a perfect chip that spun down again," he said. "I wasn't too worked up about that, but I just could never really get it going today. I'm feeling good going into tomorrow."
Surratt recovered with three birdies on the back nine, including one on 18 to give himself some positive momentum heading into the final round. He said keeping his score around par for the day was vital, as something in the mid-70s was certainly possible on what he felt was a much tougher day at Palmetto – though the scoring average of 70.76 was the lowest of the week.
Strafaci made five birdies between holes 10-15 after playing the front nine in 2 over. He feels that 9 under is probably the worst he could be shooting so far considering how well he's hitting the ball, so he's hoping to play a clean round and drop some putts to really put the pressure on Surratt.
Strafaci has been hitting his targets all week, as his precision iron game has carried over from last week's victory at the 120th North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2.
"Pinehurst is tough. Greens are firm, and the ball rolls off pretty much every time you hit it on the green," he said. "Coming out here where the greens are relatively severe but they're soft, for me putting it in the right places – I'm still pretty precise from Pinehurst, so I'm putting myself in good spots."
Proveaux has plenty of experience putting himself in good spots at Palmetto – the University of South Carolina golfer, who is returning for one more season with the Gamecocks, put himself in better spots Friday with his approach shots for good birdie opportunities, like three 3-footers and a couple of 10-footers. He cashed in, making eight birdies and shooting a 30 on the back nine.
"This just feels like home to me," said Proveaux, who tied for third at last year's Palmetto Amateur and tied for fourth in 2017. He also tied for fifth in USC's dominant Palmetto Intercollegiate victory a year ago, and he had strong finishes in the Southern Cross when he played at Gilbert High School. "Every time I come out here I just feel like I can light it up."
Division III Huntingdon's Drew Mathers (66), Florida State's Greyson Porter (68, with a quadruple-bogey 8 on No. 3), Oklahoma State's Aman Gupta (67) and Clemson's Zack Gordon (68) are tied for fourth at 6 under.
The field was cut to the low 36 players and ties following Friday's third round, and that trimmed the local contingent to two players.
Jake Carter (69) made it safely at 1 over, and Dane Burkhart (72) got in on the number at 3 over.
USC Aiken's Dan Sheehan (74) played his back nine in 3 over and missed the cut at 5 over; Alex Hamilton (76) finished at 7 over but scored a small victory when he saw he was two shots ahead of Ryan Marter, one of his players at Wofford; and Brian Quackenbush (71) posted his low round of the week but finished at 11 over.
Saturday's final round has the potential to be one of the most eventful in tournament history. Surratt can remove all of that suspense if he can duplicate one of his early low rounds, but there's a crowded field right behind him ready to capitalize if he falters.
"There's so many people in the golf tournament that you just can't really think about it," Strafaci said. "I have a score in my mind that I'm trying to get to and trying to play clean golf and mistake-free. If I get to that number I'll be fine. ... I think 15 (under)."