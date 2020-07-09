Caleb Surratt had no doubt that, if he got into the field, he'd play well at the 45th annual Palmetto Amateur.
Getting there took some work – the 16-year-old top-ranked junior golfer in North Carolina didn't even know he was in the Monday qualifier until the night before, and then he had to overcome two double bogeys in that qualifier to make it into the field by a shot at a course he had never played before.
Through 36 holes he has the rest of the field wishing he hadn't gotten in.
Surratt, an N.C. State commit, followed up his first-round 63 with a 66 Thursday and has a five-shot lead at 11 under halfway through the tournament.
The birdies have piled up through two days – 12 of them compared to just one bogey – but Surratt hasn't been counting. In fact, he may be the only person at Palmetto Golf Club who isn't getting caught up in his scoring.
"Just being able to take it one shot at a time all week. I haven't really thought about score," said Surratt, who including the qualifier has birdied 17 of 54 holes. "I know that my good golf can compete with anybody, so if I keep that in mind and just commit to every single shot, one at a time, and don't think about my score then I should be good."
It's been better than good so far. He's five clear of Tyler Strafaci, one of the tournament's marquee players who climbed to No. 65 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with his win this past week at the 120th North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2.
Strafaci made four birdies and an eagle in his first round, but canceled a lot of that out with four bogeys for a 68. He eliminated most of those dropped shots today, making five birdies and just one bogey for a 66. He's at 6-under 134, a shot clear of the University of Kentucky's Alex Goff (69-66) and former Tennessee and Lipscomb golfer Nolan Ray (66-69).
Penn State's Ryan Davis (65-71), Clemson's Zack Gordon (68-68) and Florida State's Greyson Porter (70-66) are tied for fifth at 4-under 136.
Twenty-one players are under par through two rounds. The scoring average rose slightly Thursday, from 71.36 to 71.49.
The field will be cut to the low 36 players and ties following Friday's third round – that number is 3 over through 36 holes, and there's another 14 players within three shots of that.
Louisville golfer Devin Morley turned in the low round of the day, shooting 65 in the final grouping to vault 37 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 17th at 1-under 139.
The race for low local is a tight one. Alex Hamilton (69-72), Dan Sheehan (71-70) and Dane Burkhart (71-70) are all tied for 25th at 1 over, and Jake Carter (71-71) is a shot behind. Brian Quackenbush (72-78) is tied for 62nd at 10 over.
They, like everyone else, are looking a long way up at Surratt.
He came just minutes away from being disqualified before even hitting his first shot Wednesday. The night before he accidentally set his alarm for 6 p.m. instead of 6 a.m. and made it to Palmetto just minutes before his tee time. He didn't have time to warm up and spent the first half of his round building a rhythm and calming himself down by hitting centers of greens.
He loosened up to birdie seven of his last 12 holes in one of the finest rounds in tournament history. He was 1 under through 15 holes Thursday but birdied holes 16-18, attacking flags and leaving himself short birdie putts.
Surratt learned in the Monday qualifier that Palmetto is a "gettable" golf course that can also be very penal, so he's been trying to stay patient and leave himself on the right side of the hole. It's hard to argue with the results through two rounds, and his confidence hasn't wavered despite having to play his way into the field.
"I realized when I got into the tournament, even though these guys are all exempt and everything, I belong here as much as they do," he said. "I did my work to get in. I've just been trying to take the field out of play and just play my golf. I think it can compete with anybody as long as I'm sticking to it."