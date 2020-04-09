Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-related topic each day.
The Masters Tournament is known for producing some of the most exciting moments in golf history. Augusta National’s second nine holes offer plenty of scoring opportunities but also feature plenty of trouble, which makes the perfect combination for drama. Executive Editor John Boyette and Sports Reporter Kyle Dawson rank the most memorable comebacks in Masters history.
John Boyette
- Tiger Woods, 2019: This comeback wasn’t so much about a great shot on Sunday as it was the total sum of its parts. Woods was 14 years removed from his last Augusta win, 11 from his last major and less than a decade from a personal scandal that cost him his marriage and ruined his reputation. Throw in the numerous surgeries, which caused doubt that he might ever play again, and what he overcame in the final round was a lot more than Francesco Molinari and Co. threw at him.
- Nick Faldo, 1996: Probably the most painful Masters of my lifetime as Greg Norman, on his way to his first Augusta triumph, was thoroughly undressed in the final round. The Shark was in such command for 54 holes, building a 6-shot lead, then watched it all unravel. Faldo was a machine, and his final-round 67 doesn’t get the credit it deserves.
- Jack Burke Jr., 1956: Before Norman, Ken Venturi was the tragic face of the Masters. He was poised to be the first amateur to win the Masters. But Burke, eight behind to start the final round, rallied with a fine 71 on one of the windiest days in tournament history. Venturi lost by one, and added to his heartbreak with close calls as a professional in 1958 and 1960.
- Jack Nicklaus, 1986: Washed up. Done. Kaput. That’s what the writers were saying about 46-year-old Nicklaus, who was six years removed from his last major win. Birdies at 9, 10 and 11 got his juices flowing, but it looked like it would go for naught as Seve Ballesteros and the world’s top players jockeyed for the lead. Then Nicklaus eagled 15, birdied 16 and 17 to cap a magical 65 and slip into his sixth green jacket.
- Byron Nelson, 1937: Ralph Guldahl led Nelson by four going into the final nine holes, but Iron Byron was about to make his move. He made birdie at the 12th and eagle at the 13th, a 2-3 combination that picked up six shots on Guldahl. Nelson would win his first Masters by two shots, and later the bridge over Rae’s Creek near the 13th tee was named after him.
Kyle Dawson
- Jack Nicklaus, 1986: Nicklaus had already been written off well before making his way to Augusta National in '86, and his birdie streak around the turn Sunday should've elevated him to little more than a feel-good story. After all, he was still four off the lead as he stood on the 15th tee. Then he went eagle-birdie-birdie for a 65 and a 9-under total his competitors couldn't match, giving him his sixth and most memorable Masters title.
- Tiger Woods, 2019: Speaking of written off, there were serious doubts Tiger would ever play again – much less win. His victory at the Tour Championship gave hope, but surely he wouldn't really be a contender at Augusta. Sunday felt like anyone's tournament, so it was a fitting throwback when Tiger stood alone at the top once again. Many of the world's best players grew up watching him charge to a title on TV – Sunday, he did it to them.
- Nick Faldo, times three: I couldn't pick just one comeback by Sir Nick. His first Masters title came in 1989, when he birdied four of his final six holes for a 65 to get into a playoff he eventually won over Scott Hoch. The next year he trailed Raymond Floyd by four through 12 before again winning in a playoff. Then came 1996, when he turned a six-shot deficit through 54 holes into a five-shot win. Yes, Greg Norman collapsed, but Faldo's 67 was nearly spotless.
- Jack Burke, Jr., 1956: Burke was eight behind Ken Venturi to start the final round and was still six behind with 10 holes to play before coming back to win. He played that final stretch in even-par to pick up seven shots on Venturi. His birdie on the 17th, combined with Venturi's bogey and Cary Middlecoff's double, sealed the largest comeback in Masters history.
- Gary Player, 1978: Player nearly matched that mark 22 years later when he overcame a seven-stroke deficit to win. Player, vying for a third Masters title, birdied seven of his last 10 holes in a final-round 64 to edge a trio of players by a shot. It's the lowest final round by an eventual champion in Masters history.