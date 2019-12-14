Trying to battle back from a two-sets-to-none deficit against Peach Belt Conference rival Flagler, USC Aiken head volleyball coach Glenn Cox subbed in senior right-side hitter Kelsey Spurlin.
She entered the match with USCA leading 14-7 in the third set, and she had six kills on 14 swings for a .429 hitting percentage as the Pacers came back for a five-set win to keep their undefeated start to the season intact at 12-0.
Not bad for her first action of the season – or for someone wearing compression tights and a surgically-implanted heart monitor just to be able to play.
Spurlin probably shouldn't have been able to play this season – after passing out on consecutive August Thursdays during the preseason, she was given strict orders from her doctor:
"You need to think about volleyball," she recalled. She knew what he meant. "'You need to think about hanging it up, and you need to be serious about it.'"
Basically, stop being stubborn – this could kill you.
She had just been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which she described as her heart rate increasing faster than her body can adjust to it.
"It just sends a signal to my brain that's like, 'Oh my God, she's going crazy. Just shut everything down,'" she said. "So my brain just kind of shuts everything down so my blood pressure will drop, and then I'll drop."
The Gaffney native wasn't taking "no" for an answer, though. She was going to play, so she and her doctor were going to have to come up with a plan to make it work.
In the meantime, she called a meeting to tell her team about her diagnosis and the matches she was going to have to miss. Spurlin's insistent she's not a crier, but the thought that she was letting down her teammates got the waterworks started before she could even speak.
They rushed to her and hugged her before she regained her composure and told them all to sit back down – she still had to tell them the news, but she also had to tell them she'd definitely be back.
"Just having that group of girls that's constantly behind me like that, it kept me going. I knew that I was coming back for them," she said. "If I could help this team, I would do whatever I could. It didn't matter what kind of pain or what it would do to me, I knew I was coming back for them because of the bond we have with each other."
Increased salt and water intake was part of the plan to get her back on the court, as were the compression leggings – "So that's why I looked like that this season," she explained. She couldn't bear being confined to the sidelines, so she begged for clearance to play.
She was prescribed a steroid to help with salt retention, and she was given a beta blocker to try to keep her heart rate low – not so easy to do while watching USCA volleyball, much less playing it. Simply put, she played through a lot of chest pain – but still, she was playing.
Besides, Spurlin wasn't going to let some heart condition stop her – she was never supposed to play sports to begin with after being diagnosed at age 4 with a rare blood disorder called idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) that killed her platelets faster than her body could produce them, and that low platelet count caused excessive bleeding and bruising.
That meant trips every four or five weeks to a children's hospital in Greenville to receive IV treatments. She'd stay for most of the day, then head back home to be extremely sick for the couple of days that followed. Then she'd get to be a normal kid for a couple of weeks, then start the cycle over.
That lasted until she was a sophomore in high school.
Those treatments were so ingrained in her childhood that she didn't know it wasn't normal – she didn't know that trip after trip to the hospital to receive treatments wasn't something everyone did.
Still, it wasn't going to stop her from playing sports. After all, she's a Spurlin – it runs in the family. Her mom played college volleyball. Her dad played college baseball and made it into the minor leagues professionally. Her brother played college baseball. So how could a blood disorder keep her from doing something that's literally in her blood?
"But of course I didn't listen," she said with a laugh. "It just started there, just not listening."
Her sport of choice as a child was dictated by her treatments and how she felt. If she felt well, she'd play whatever was in season – soccer, volleyball, softball, basketball, tennis, whatever was an available form of competition.
By the time she was 6, though, she was cut off from contact sports. That led her to swimming – after all, the water wasn't going to hurt her – and she quickly fell in love. She won four state championships between ages 6 and 8, and she said she held every record for every stroke in her age groups. She added that she reached the Junior Olympics and made the podium in both of her events despite it being the first time she had ever swam in an Olympic-size pool.
Swimming is a very taxing sport, even if a ball or another human isn't hitting you, and it was especially hard on Spurlin's body – and it wasn't responding well.
After taking some time off from athletics, she started to focus solely on volleyball at her mom's suggestion. She started before finishing up at Grassy Pond Elementary, and she fell in love with the sport once she started playing at the club level. If she felt well, she'd play. If she was too bruised or bleeding, she'd sit out.
She played at Gaffney Middle – "At Gaffney Middle, actually, as far as I know I'm still the only player to ever serve a 25-0 game. So that's pretty cool," she recalled. She made Gaffney High's junior varsity team as an eighth grader, then was a four-year letter-winner and two-time all-region selection in high school. Her junior year the Indians went 11-1 in region play to win a league title, and they did the unthinkable by beating powerhouse Dorman in five sets to reach the Upper State championship match.
Spurlin originally committed to Lander, a decision she said she made based on what she thought everyone else wanted her to do. She switched to USCA midway through her senior year, and Cox had a spot for her.
"It was honestly the best decision I've ever made," said Spurlin, who's a semester away from graduating and starting her dream job as an English teacher. "I know that, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is exactly where I needed to be."
Medical issues returned during her senior year, however. She started a workout program at home called Air Alert, which was designed to increase one's vertical leap. At 5-foot-7 and right-handed, Spurlin knew she'd be at a disadvantage unless she worked hard.
She was five weeks into her program when she felt soreness and tightness in both ankles. She shrugged it off as part of the strengthening process and continued to work out in pain for five more weeks. By week 10, she was completing about 400 agonizing box jumps per day.
Eventually her ankles ached to where she could no longer jump, but she was still driven to finish her program. Two MRIs on each ankle revealed stress fractures in the exact same spot on both – her physical therapist, with 30-plus years of experience, said he'd never seen anything like that.
So when Spurlin arrived on campus at USCA, she was in two walking boots and riding a scooter. She endured that, and once her tests were clear the boots came off and she was free to finally practice.
"So I practice for one week with my college team for my freshman year, so excited," she said. "The very next week, I was found by my roommate, unconscious, in the dorm."
That meant a trip to a cardiologist, and the original diagnosis was supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) – an abnormally fast, erratic heartbeat.
She had heart surgery that December to restore a normal rhythm, but she was told afterward the surgery wasn't completely satisfactory – it didn't go as well as planned, and the doctors couldn't pinpoint exactly where the problem was.
She made it to her junior year without any episodes until she had strep throat for three months. She had her tonsils removed – and then they grew back, bringing with them what she called a "cross-contamination" between environmental and food allergies. Now she has to avoid grass and wheat, which can cause her to go into anaphylactic shock.
"Honestly, the medical aspect of that is just kind of beyond me, because it's beyond just about everybody as to why it happened," she said with a laugh. "I have no idea."
She passed out on the bench at Lander during USCA's PBC Tournament match against Georgia College – she had been battling some routine shoulder pains, so Cox was resting her for NCAA Tournament play. She felt her heart start to race again, for the first time in two years, so she turned to her parents in the crowd and made a motion toward her heart. Within seconds, she was out.
She went right back to the cardiologist, where she was fitted with an external heart monitor – she wore it under her jersey during the Southeast Region final at Wingate.
The following summer, she went to a specialist at Emory and had a tilt-table test. She had her heart rate and blood pressure monitored as she was moved into various positions – she passed out on the table once she was positioned sitting straight up.
That made it clear that her heart condition wasn't SVT – it was POTS.
"Yeah, I know, I've gotten to learn all these medical terms throughout my life," Spurlin said with a laugh. She's been asked plenty of times if she was sure she didn't want to become a nurse, but she's spent entirely too much time in hospitals to want to follow that career path.
This spring, she had surgery to implant a loop recorder to monitor her heart rhythm. She was told it would be a quick procedure – after all, the 80-year-old man who had his implanted before her walked right out and drove home afterward.
"Well, I ended up having to stay overnight in the ICU that night," she said.
The surgery itself went fine, but she noticed her tongue was starting to feel numb as she was being stitched up. Then her entire face went numb, her tongue was falling out of her mouth and she couldn't open her eyes.
All of this was happening as the doctor was in the waiting room telling her mom everything went well during the procedure. He returned to find Spurlin having a severe allergic reaction to the lidocaine used to numb her.
"I think that may have gotten everything," she said, after 40 minutes of detailing her life's various medical mishaps. "So, yeah. Blood disorder. Shoulder. Ankles. Tonsils. Heart monitor implant gone wrong. And heart condition. So, yeah. I think that's it."
Actually, she left one out – she was born with a partially disconnected optic nerve in her right eye, which wasn't discovered until an eye exam in middle school. She's legally blind in her right eye, which obviously has an affect on her ability to play volleyball. When she's played outside hitter, it's difficult to simply see and hit the ball. The right side is much more comfortable, and she turned that into four years of solid contributions to an elite Division II program.
She's done it with plenty of support from her parents and teammates, and against the advice of most of her doctors – "I think everyone would say that I'm stubborn. I think that's something everyone would agree on," she joked.
Despite disease, injury, obscured vision – anything from her long list – she's never let herself wonder what else could go wrong.
"Everything that's happened since then has just kind of been, like, 'OK. Let's take it, and let's go,'" she said. "It's just kind of a mindset where I don't let it say 'Oh, poor, pitiful me. Why another thing?' If I'm strong enough to get through what I've gotten through, then I'm strong enough to get through whatever's gonna come next."
The kid who wasn't allowed to play dodgeball in PE has wrapped up a college volleyball career, will graduate in a few months and is engaged to be married in April. She's missed matches, been through more in her 21 years than most would go through in several lifetimes, but she feels complete satisfaction in life. She's given her all during her time at USCA, is a two-time winner of the Elite 15 award with a 4.0 GPA, and the people she's met and memories she's made outweigh the gauntlet she's faced.
"I think my story is just an example of how good God is, first. Without him, I wouldn't have been able to do anything – at all," she said. "He's graced me with the athletic ability, and he's graced me with these health issues that have made me who I am to be able to overcome everything.
"…I just hope anybody who hears my story knows that whatever they're going through, whether it's worse than what I've been through or not as bad or whatever, it doesn't matter what you go through. You can get through it. There's nothing that can stop you."