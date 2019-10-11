STROM THURMOND 52, SWANSEA 12
JOHNSTON — There was a two-minute stretch during Friday night's game between Strom Thurmond and Swansea that was competitive.
Outside of those two minutes, it was all Strom Thurmond.
Swansea scored twice in less than a minute late in the second quarter to make it a two-point game.
That momentum didn't last long, as Strom Thurmond (7-1, 2-0 Region 5-AAA) regrouped and pulled away for a lopsided 52-12 victory.
Jay Baker had a senior night to remember with three total touchdowns.
It was a 72-yard touchdown reception by Harris late in the second half which turned the tide after Swansea (2-6, 0-2) got some momentum.
A double reverse that ended with receiver Tymir Lowman tossing a touchdown to Michael Jones changed the Tigers fortunes. They followed that up with by intercepting a tipped pass by Harris to set up another touchdown and turn a 14-0 game into a 14-12 game.
Harris wasted little time responding. He connected with Baker for a 72-yard touchdown pass on the next drive.
It was the second time Harris found Baker for a score through the air – the first was on a 16-yard pass to start the scoring. Baker also ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Stanley Hill, B.J. Williams and Jagger Bodie each got in on the scoring later in the game.
Strom Thurmond will face Gilbert next week in a battle of the region's top two teams.