Storms early Sunday caused hours of delays at the Dixie Boys and Junior Dixie Boys World Series, adding to an already-packed Monday schedule.
The bad weather rolled in near the start of Sunday's 10 a.m. games at Citizens Park, forcing postponements until 4 p.m. The games scheduled for 1 p.m., including Aiken 13U's elimination game against Virginia, were moved back to 7 p.m. and the games originally scheduled for 4 p.m. will now be played at 10 a.m. Monday.
Monday was already scheduled to be a two-session day, but now it's going to be even busier – games are scheduled for 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in an attempt to get back on track.
Aiken's 14Us, 3-0 winners over Arkansas on Saturday, will wait overnight for their game against Texas. That one's set for a 10 a.m. start Monday, with the winner moving on to play again Tuesday – the loser returns to the field at 4 p.m. Monday for an elimination game.
Aiken's 13Us finally got to take the field around 7 p.m. and were eliminated from the Junior Dixie Boys World Series with a 10-0 loss to Virginia. Beaufort County beat Florida 21-6 in one elimination game, and North Carolina beat Georgia 14-4 in the other. Sumter defeated Tennessee 7-5 in the other late game to move to 2-0 in bracket play.
Louisiana's 14Us improved to 2-0 with a 13-10 win over Mississippi. Georgia eliminated Virginia with a 6-5 win, Moncks Corner knocked out Tennessee with a 13-1 win, and Arkansas beat Florida 3-2 in the late elimination game.