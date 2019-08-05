Dixie World Series
Buy Now

Storms in the area early Sunday forced several hours of delays and cleared out Citizens Park at the Dixie Boys and Junior Dixie Boys World Series, with some starts pushed back six hours and others postponed until Monday. Aiken's 13Us had a late scheduled start Sunday for an elimination game against Charlotte County, Virginia, and Aiken's 14Us' 4 p.m. start against Huntington, Texas, is now set for 10 a.m. Monday. For scores and updates from Sunday's late action, visit aikenstandard.com. For Monday's schedule, see page 2B.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Storms early Sunday caused hours of delays at the Dixie Boys and Junior Dixie Boys World Series, adding to an already-packed Monday schedule.

The bad weather rolled in near the start of Sunday's 10 a.m. games at Citizens Park, forcing postponements until 4 p.m. The games scheduled for 1 p.m., including Aiken 13U's elimination game against Virginia, were moved back to 7 p.m. and the games originally scheduled for 4 p.m. will now be played at 10 a.m. Monday.

Monday was already scheduled to be a two-session day, but now it's going to be even busier – games are scheduled for 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in an attempt to get back on track.

Aiken's 14Us, 3-0 winners over Arkansas on Saturday, will wait overnight for their game against Texas. That one's set for a 10 a.m. start Monday, with the winner moving on to play again Tuesday – the loser returns to the field at 4 p.m. Monday for an elimination game.

Aiken's 13Us finally got to take the field around 7 p.m. and were eliminated from the Junior Dixie Boys World Series with a 10-0 loss to Virginia. Beaufort County beat Florida 21-6 in one elimination game, and North Carolina beat Georgia 14-4 in the other. Sumter defeated Tennessee 7-5 in the other late game to move to 2-0 in bracket play.

Louisiana's 14Us improved to 2-0 with a 13-10 win over Mississippi. Georgia eliminated Virginia with a 6-5 win, Moncks Corner knocked out Tennessee with a 13-1 win, and Arkansas beat Florida 3-2 in the late elimination game.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.