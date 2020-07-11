In a tight spot and with the tournament on the line, Tyler Strafaci erred on the side of consistency.
His tee shot on the 18th hole was tugged a little to the left, coming to rest on the dirt and pine straw cart path. He had a good look at the flag – but with a one-shot lead at the 45th annual Palmetto Amateur, he wasn't willing to leave anything to chance.
With CJ Easley and Greyson Porter waiting nearby to see if there would be a playoff, Strafaci called over a rules official and elected to take free relief from the cart path. He dropped his ball in the grass, then stuck his uphill approach no more than 10 feet from the cup.
His birdie try came up short, but it didn't matter. Strafaci tapped in for par and a final-round 69 to win the Palmetto Amateur by a shot at 10 under and cap a wild final few hours at a spectator- and caddie-free Palmetto Golf Club.
"If my dad was caddying, he probably would've told me not to take relief because I had a clear shot," Strafaci explained. "The thing is, I'd rather have grass under my ball and I had to hit probably a 5-yard draw just to get to the pin. It wouldn't have really mattered, because I would've hit the same golf shot. I just wanted a consistent turf that I could hit off of."
Consistent ball-striking was key for Strafaci all week – well, actually the last two weeks, as last Saturday he captured the 120th North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2. He trailed by five shots after each of the first two rounds this week, then pulled within one with 18 holes remaining.
Strafaci, who is returning to Georgia Tech for one more season, said coming into the final round that 9 under was as poorly as he could score considering how well he was hitting the ball – the putter just never was truly dialed in, and he admitted after the round that he let Palmetto's complex greens get into his head.
Yes, he hit the ball that well that he made 18 birdies and an eagle over four rounds while never feeling comfortable on the greens.
"I've been playing really good the last couple weeks. I hit the ball phenomenally this week. I just didn't have a real good feel for the greens out here – I didn't make many putts," he said. "That kind of explains my slow start the last two days. I was 2 over on the front side pretty much both days. I just couldn't make a putt. Hit it pretty good, and then just really played good on the back. It was mostly ball-striking. To win this golf tournament, great field, great golf course, it means a lot."
Both the field and the course made him work all the way down to his 270th and final shot of the week.
He made the turn at 8 under and led four players by a shot, but Easley, playing two groups ahead, quickly jumped ahead by one after starting the back nine eagle-birdie.
Closer to the clubhouse, rising Auburn freshman John Marshall Butler was putting the finishing touches on one of the week's finest rounds. He birdied the 18th to put an exclamation point on a bogey-free 63, and he posted an 8-under total for the leaders to think about down the stretch. Two groups later, UNC Greensboro's Nick Lyerly (65) matched him.
Easley, who just played his freshman season at Auburn, reached 10 under with a birdie on the par-5 14th, then had to take a drop after driving it into the trees on the left side of 15. He saved his bogey, then dropped another shot at 16 as Strafaci, playing in the final group, made birdie on 13 and 14 to re-take the lead at 10 under.
Easley (66) got back within one with a birdie at 17 and then Porter (67), in the group right behind him, did the same. Porter, who plays at Florida State, quadruple bogeyed the third hole Friday after hitting two tee shots onto Whiskey Road but recovered with seven birdies to stay close to the lead heading into the final round.
Strafaci knew he had to take advantage of every opportunity around Palmetto's closing loop, and he hung his head briefly after his 4-foot birdie try on 15 slid by the hole. He felt at that point that he had to play the final three holes in 1 under in order to win.
Three straight pars turned out to be just enough.
Easley drove into the fairway bunker in front of the 18th green and barely left his tying birdie try short, and then a few minutes later Porter's approach came up short of the hole and left him a lengthy look at birdie. It also lacked the necessary speed, and he joined Easley in the clubhouse at 9 under while Strafaci stayed a shot ahead with pars at 16 and 17.
Physically and mentally spent after contending down the stretch the last two weeks, Strafaci struck one final brilliant approach to seal another huge victory that further validates all of the hard work he put in during three months away from competitive golf due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was still dialed in from Pinehurst, and he delivered on 18 despite not quite reaching the 15-under total he thought would be necessary to win Saturday.
"My goal every day was to get to at least 2 or 3 under heading into 14, because you can make birdies on pretty much every hole coming in," he said. "I got off to a horrible start. I hit it close the last three holes, but my speed was so bad I had to make 2-footers or 3-footers, and I just wasn't feeling good with the putter. It was definitely a grind coming in, for sure."
The University of South Carolina's Caleb Proveaux (70) shot a third-round 63 to get into the final group at 7 under, but he couldn't conjure the same birdie opportunities Saturday. Caleb Surratt (74), the 16-year-old Monday qualifier who led after each of the first three rounds, made just one birdie and tied for seventh at 6 under.
Jake Carter (68) was the low local this year, tying for 18th at 1 under. Dane Burkhart (73), who made the 54-hole cut on the number, finished 35th at 6 over.