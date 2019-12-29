State and region champions fill a crowded pool for the All-Aiken Standard Swim Teams.
A different swimmer was chosen for each individual race on both the boys' and girls' teams. South Aiken has the most representatives, with 13 total selections. Ten swimmers from North Augusta, four from Aiken, two from Strom Thurmond and one from Fox Creek also made the list.
South Aiken's Reid Chafin and North Augusta's Zak Griffin and Thayer Loose are the finalists for Boys' Swimmer of the Year. South Aiken's Jordan Foster, Kaitlyn Golyski and Emily Robinson are the finalists for Girls' Swimmer of the Year.
The winners will be named at the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports awards banquet, scheduled for May 29 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Chafin won the Class AAAA state championship in the 50-yard freestyle (21.35 seconds) for the second time in his high school career. He added a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly (51.40) and contributed to two third-place relay finishes: the 200 medley (1:40.53) with Cade Price, Lincoln Green and Pete Schifer; and the 200 freestyle (1:31.36) with Zane Leigh, Schifer and Green.
Griffin repeated as Class AAAA state champion in the 100 breaststroke (57.38), to go along with two relay titles, and was second in the 50 freestyle (21.87). He won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Region 5-AAAA championship meet.
He teamed with Loose, Madden Bell and Matthew Owings to win state championships in the 200 medley relay (1:36.33) and 200 freestyle relay (1:27.99), adding to their region championships in both races.
In addition to the two relay titles, Loose finished second in the 200 individual medley (1:54.59) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (49.68). He won the 200 and 500 freestyle region titles.
Foster, Golyski and Robinson teamed up with Kendall Leigh to win the state championship in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.47), and they finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.17) to add to their region title in that event.
Foster added runner-up finishes in the 100 butterfly (57.01) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.65). She was region champion in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Golyski had two fourth-place finishes, in the 100 freestyle (52.70) and 100 backstroke (59.13). She won region titles in both events.
Robinson took fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.32) and sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:21.24). She won both races at the region championship meet.