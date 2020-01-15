Clemson WR Higgins to enter NFL draft
CLEMSON — Clemson's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Tee Higgins, is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL draft.
Higgins announced his decision Wednesday on social media.
Higgins is 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He had 1,167 yards on 59 catches with 13 touchdowns as the Tigers (14-1) won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
The Tigers' 29-game winning streak came to end Monday night with a 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game.
Higgins had a career-record 27 touchdown catches in three seasons with the Tigers.
Higgins thanked his family, his coaches, teammates and Clemson fans for their support. He said it has always been his dream to play in the NFL and support his family.
“Because of Clemson, I now have the opportunity to do that" by moving on to the NFL, he said.
Higgins is projected as a late first-round pick in April's NFL draft.
Gainey wins Korn Ferry opener in Bahamas
Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey is back in the winner's circle for the first time since 2012.
Gainey closed with a 3-under 69 Wednesday in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, giving him a four-shot win at 11 under.
Gainey, arrested last month in a prostitution sting in Florida, brings home the winner's share of $108,000. He held the first-round lead at 6 under, then vaulted back into the hunt with a third-round 67.
John Oda (71) and 36-hole leader Dylan Wu (72) tied for second at 7 under.
Roberto Diaz climbed up the leaderboard with a 3-under 69 to get back to 2 over. He tied for 24th.
NASCAR to run Xfinity race on Indy road course for 1st time
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske announced Wednesday that this year's NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be run on the track's road course for the first time.
The Cup Series race, scheduled for July 5, will remain on the track's 2½-mile oval.
The decision was approved by series officials and welcomed by NBC, which will broadcast both races on its primary network.
Penske purchased the track late last year and closed the deal earlier this month. This is the first major change the longtime IndyCar and NASCAR team owner has made.
Race organizers said the plan is to hold the Xfinity race July 4, then convert the track back to its original oval format. Cup drivers will then hold one or two practices that day, which will have concerts and a holiday fireworks display after the cars head to Gasoline Alley.
LSU probing Beckham's apparent on-field payments to players
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has contacted officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game, a university spokesman said.
LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said.
"Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” Bonnette said in a statement. "We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”
Beckham starred for LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland before last season.