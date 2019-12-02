Jake Bentley officially announced he will be transferring from South Carolina for his final year of eligibility.

The quarterback made the announcement via a tweet on Monday morning.

Bentley missed the final 11 games of the season after breaking his foot in the season opener against North Carolina.

“This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult," Bentley said in the post. "I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators and my teammates of this great school.”