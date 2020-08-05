The start of the South Carolina High School League football season was pushed back again on Wednesday.
The league's Executive Committee voted to delay the start of football practice until Sept. 8 and move the start of the football season to Sept. 25. Under the new plan, teams would have a seven-game regular season, with the playoffs starting on Nov. 13 and the state championships to be played Dec. 4-5.
SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said Oct. 2 would be the last possible day to start the football season in order to keep the state championships on Dec. 4-5.
Sport
First Practice
First Scrimmage
First Contest
Playoffs
Finals
Weeks in Regular Season
Girls Golf
Aug. 17
Aug. 24
Aug. 31
Oct. 19
Oct. 26 & 27
7 weeks
Swim
Aug. 17
Aug. 24
Aug. 31
N/A
Oct. 10 & 12
5 weeks
Girls Tennis
Aug. 17
Aug. 24
Aug. 31
Oct. 19
Oct. 31
7 weeks
Cross Country
Aug. 24
Aug. 31
Sept. 7th
Oct. 30-31
Nov. 6-7
7 weeks
Volleyball
Aug. 24
Aug. 31
Sept. 7th
Oct. 27
Nov. 4-7
7 weeks
Competitive Cheer
Sept. 8
Sept. 14
Oct. 13
Dec. 7-12
Dec. 15-19
8 weeks
Football
Sept. 8
Sept. 12
Sept. 25
Nov. 13
Dec. 4 & 5
7 weeks
The committee also altered the playoff format for football, volleyball and tennis. Only the top two teams from each region will make the playoffs in those sports.
Once the season starts it will be an individual schools decision as to whether or not a school decides not to play. The committee also voted to not penalize or fine any school which chooses not to play a game.
The league also plans to submit a proposal to the Department of Commerce on behalf of its schools to allow for an exception to restrictions which currently only allows for 250 fans or 50 percent occupancy in stadiums, whichever is less.