WESTWOOD 36, SOUTH AIKEN 22
Friday night was the same frustrating story for the South Aiken football team.
The T-Breds, hosting Westwood to close out the non-region portion of their schedule, showed their potential. They showed they could execute their game plan and look like recent successful football teams at South Aiken. They showed that they can be just as good as anyone on their schedule – but only when they put it all together.
Too many times Friday, they didn't. Westwood converted three times on fourth-and-long – scoring touchdowns from outside of the red zone on two of them – the T-Breds left points on the board at the end of the first half, and a defensive holding call on third-and-long extended a Westwood drive that turned into another touchdown.
Still, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter. But all of those mistakes proved to be just too much to overcome in a 36-22 loss to drop the T-Breds to 0-5.
"Same old story. We're making mistakes at crucial times," said head coach Chris Hamilton. "We've got to not hang our heads when bad things happen. We've got to stay on the peaks as long as we can, get out of the valleys as quick as we can. When we start doing that, we'll be all right. Good thing is we've got two weeks to fix everything going into region, and let's see what happens."
Georgia State commit Ahman Green paced the Westwood offense with 341 yards of offense – 291 passing, 50 rushing – and four touchdowns. His last score was a power run from 2 yards out, and it came one snap after the Redhawks picked up 27 yards on a fourth-and-9. That put Westwood ahead by 14 with 8:37 to go.
South Aiken punted it back to Westwood and had the Redhawks pinned at their own 16 following a 57-yard punt by James Platte. But it was Green again, after the Redhawks lost yardage on their previous plays, who completed a 78-yard pass from his own 12 to all but end the game.
Green threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-15 with 7:42 left in the third quarter, then threw for a 37-yard score at the 3:08 mark for a 30-14 lead. The latter came after a defensive holding call against South Aiken in Westwood territory sent the punter back to the sideline and extended the drive.Still, South Aiken wouldn't go away. E.J. Hickson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dallas McKeever – who had 125 yards receiving for the game – in the final minute of the third quarter to make it 30-22.
Westwood pulled ahead 16-7 after faking a punt and throwing for 35 yards down to the South Aiken 13-yard line. The T-Breds made 16-14 late in the first half and had a chance to take the lead when Hickson found McKeever for 44 yards down to the Westwood 21-yard line with 8.8 seconds left on the clock. The following play took entirely too long to develop, though, and ended with an incomplete pass after the halftime horn.
There were moments of brilliance for the T-Breds, as there have been in each of their previous losses. Hickson passed for 189 yards and made some nice throws. Nequel Ryans surpassed 100 yards rushing. McKeever showed his big-play ability.The defense made some key stops to keep Westwood from putting the game away earlier.
But those other, less than brilliant moments were too frequent for them to come away with a win.
"It's been that all year. We've got to put it all together and finish it. That's it," Hamilton said. "Once we do that, we'll be fine. We've got two weeks to fix it. Two weeks to fix it. Clean slate."
South Aiken has this coming Friday off before beginning Region 5-AAAA play Oct. 4 against Aiken.