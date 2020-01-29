During the senior night ceremony prior to South Aiken’s wrestling match against Airport, several of the Thoroughbred seniors had listed winning a region championship last year as their favorite memory.
Then, they wasted little time clinching a second consecutive region title 55-21, winning the first seven matches by fall and sealing the deal with a major decision victory by Taylor Lott.
“It’s a good feeling. The AD and principal — I want to thank them first. They supported us throughout with unbelievable support,” South Aiken head coach Josh Hoover said. “These kids have worked their tail off all season. It’s like I told the kids yesterday, ‘this is our escape from everything else, and this is something that we love.’ So to be able to come out here and win it at home on their senior night, it’s big. It’s huge.”
Nequel Martin got things started at 160 pounds with a pin in the opening minute of the first period of his match. Hunter Godwin followed with a pin in the second period. John Garvick (182 pounds), Tavaris Green (195) and J’Shon Horn (220) then each won by fall in the first period. Ethan New (285) and Hunter Faulkner (106) both won by fall also, meaning South Aiken only needed a win in one of its next seven matches to secure the region crown.
It did better than that, winning three of the next seven to close out the match.
“To be honest, I actually didn’t want to start at that point,” Hoover said of the order of the matches, which led to South Aiken starting with seven wins. “I knew we were solid up top, so I would’ve rather started at the bottom. But, it was awesome because that’s where most of my seniors are at, 160, 185, 220 and heavyweight are all seniors. To be able to start it off with them and let the seniors set the tone on their night — you couldn’t ask for a better outing.”
Mike Roberts (126) and Liam Miller (152) also won their matches for South Aiken.
Now South Aiken’s attention turns to the postseason. The Thoroughbreds will host in the opening rounds before hitting the road. Their goals are a bit different from the ones they had last year heading into the playoffs.
“Last year, I made a big thing about our goal being a region championship. This year, our goal is much bigger than that. Our focus now is playoffs, state championship,” Hoover said. “We want to go farther than we did last year, which was the third round. This year, I think we have a really good chance.”