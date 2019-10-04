SOUTH AIKEN 42, AIKEN 0
One team was going to earn its first win at the Stomping Grounds on Friday night.
The Thoroughbreds left little doubt from the beginning that it would be them earning the victory.
An offensive onslaught by South Aiken in the first half buried Aiken in a hole it couldn't dig out of, and the home team erased the 0 in the win column of its record with a 42-0 victory.
It was South Aiken's (1-5, 1-0 Region 5-AAAA) fourth straight victory in the rivalry series, but the win also got the T-Breds off to a good start in region play.
"I'm just glad we finally put it together," South Aiken head coach Chris Hamilton said. "They persevered through it all, and we finally put it together. I'm just thankful they finally put it together."
The Hornets (0-6, 0-1) will have to try to regroup as they continue their region schedule.
Aiken head coach Olajuwon Paige pointed to two areas when reflecting on the outcome of the game.
"If we don't change the effort and physicality, we're going to have trouble beating anybody," Paige said.
South Aiken scored on each of its first six possessions in the game, starting with a touchdown run by Trevais Butler.
Johnathan Burns made a leaping catching over the outstretched arms of a defender to make it 14-0 less than halfway through the first quarter. Nequel Ryans added a third touchdown of the quarter.
EJ Hickson passed for two touchdowns in the second quarter – one to Devionne Burnett and another to Dallas McKeever.
With a running clock in the second half, the T-Breds added another rushing touchdown.
Hamilton summed the offensive effort up simply.
"Everything was just clicking tonight," he said.
South Aiken will travel to face Brookland-Cayce next week. Aiken has a home matchup with Midland Valley.