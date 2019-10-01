SOUTH AIKEN 6, AIKEN 0
South Aiken's girls' tennis team continued its unbeaten run through Region 5-AAAA play with a 6-0 win over Aiken on Tuesday at the Weeks Tennis Center.
Alex Romero overcame some frustrating moments for a 7-5, 2-6 (10-4) win over Carolyn Marvin at No. 1 singles.
Hannah Dickson was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Kendall Moss at No. 2 singles.
Hailey Young won at No. 3 singles when Kate Boone could not play on due to injury.
Caroline Bowers outlasted Emilie Doherty for a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 4 singles.
Chaney Heath rounded out the singles sweep for the T-Breds (9-4, 6-0 Region 5-AAAA) with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 win over Bobbi Timmerman.
South Aiken's doubles tandem of Charis Hamic and Lila Gazzo won 6-1, 6-3 over Ellen Vaughters and Lillie Blackburn.
The T-Breds host Brookland-Cayce at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Hornets' (6-4, 4-2) next region match is at 5 p.m. Thursday against Midland Valley at Gregg Park.