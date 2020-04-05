Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-related topic each day.
Some people go to the Masters to watch golf. Others go to take in the beauty of the course and the trees and flowers. And still others enjoy the food offered at Augusta National that is both tasty and affordable. Executive Editor John Boyette and Sports Reporter Kyle Dawson rank their favorite food items that can be purchased throughout the course.
John Boyette
- Masters Club ($2.50): OK, it’s confession time: I don’t like egg salad or pimento cheese. I know those are the quintessential sandwiches that everyone loves. The Club, though, is my type of sandwich. Big and bold with lots of meat, a touch of mayo and a slice of cheese. I could eat this sandwich any time, even for breakfast.
- Peach Ice Cream Sandwich ($2): Peach-flavored ice cream between cookies? Sign me up! These are very good, even if they are a bit messy. I once “smuggled” one from the Press Building for my friend Diane, who was craving one; it was quite a task keeping it cold for several hours, but I managed.
- Ham & Cheese on Rye ($2.50): The trick here is the rye bread; it’s the perfect late-night snack and not quite as heavy as the Club.
- Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn ($1.50): Yes, I have a sweet tooth. This concoction is a relative newcomer, like the Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, but it provides a satisfying crunch that is coupled with sweetness.
- Chicken Biscuit ($1.50): I used to be a big fan of the Classic Chicken Sandwich, but something changed, and it seems a bit dry now. Enter this little number, served hot, and it is perfect on those cool April mornings.
Kyle Dawson
- Masters Club ($2.50): The Club, to me, is the best bang for your buck at a tournament that is widely considered to have the best concessions prices in all of sports. This is a more substantial and flavorful offering than the other sandwiches, and the sesame seed bun is a game-changer. I eat an absurd amount of these every year.
- Sausage Biscuit ($1.50): No one would ever accuse me of being a morning person. I'd much rather get up at the crack of noon every day, but for one week a year I set an early alarm so I can be awake at a time more suitable for a "normal person". This is the zesty start I look forward to every morning of Masters Week.
- Ham & Cheese on Rye ($2.50): The simple and classic combination of ham and cheese is unarguable, and the rye bread elevates that flavor to another level.
- Chicken Biscuit ($1.50): Flavorful and delightfully portable like the Sausage Biscuit, it's another great way to get your Masters morning started right. I like to think it balances out whatever awful energy drink I consumed on the drive to Augusta – this is not a sleep-filled week.
- Bar-B-Que Sandwich ($3): This is sort of a go-for-broke choice – it's more flavorful than most but a bit messy and not the most portable item on the menu, plus a hot sandwich may not hit the spot the same way on those warmer April afternoons – an ice cream sandwich makes a lot more sense there, but I've never had one. Instead, balance out the heat with a nice, cool beverage or two, like the Azalea Cocktail. It is so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.