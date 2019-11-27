Tuesday afternoon was a nice time for a little football practice, with the sun shining, the skies clear and the temperature more than fair for late November.
Then again, any day a team is still practicing is a nice day this time of year.
When high school football teams meet before the season begins, they set their sights on a collection of goals that should include winning a state championship. The goal that precedes that one is to practice on Thanksgiving Day.
Three area schools will hit the practice fields Thursday morning for final preparations before Friday's state semifinals. It's not unusual for at least one team in the Aiken Standard coverage area to still be in the championship chase at this point, but one unique aspect is that two of the three – Barnwell being the third – are Ridge Spring-Monetta and Wagener-Salley, Aiken County's smallest public schools.
"I'm gonna be honest with you. I think, a lot of times, the big schools kind of get a little bit more publicity and they get a little bit more notoriety," said Wagener-Salley head coach Willie Fox, whose War Eagles are 12-0 and Class A's No. 1 team. "But, you look, and it's the two 1A schools in Aiken County that are playing football this week. There's a lot of teams sitting at home right now. We're happy to be here, but if you sit around and dwell on that too much that's how you end up with everybody else. We don't want to go fishing next week – we want to play football."
The War Eagles are currently enjoying their best two-year stretch in school history and were able to schedule that Thanksgiving practice after knocking off four-time defending Upper State champion Lamar.
Once that 24-12 win went final, the only question that remained for Wagener-Salley was which Region 3-A foe would be coming to the Eagles' Nest for the Upper State title game. Three overtimes later, the War Eagles learned they'd be hosting their county rivals again after Ridge Spring-Monetta knocked off Blackville-Hilda.
"It's huge for us. I expect it to be an unbelievable crowd," said RS-M head coach Brian Smith. "I know Willie, we talked, he thinks the same. It usually doesn't come down to two rivals playing to go to state, but we'd like to do this every year with each other. It would be a great problem to have."
It's a problem the county hasn't had before this year. Aiken County schools have played in plenty of state semifinals – but not against one another.
The eighth-ranked Trojans (9-4) are in their fourth Upper State title game in the last seven years. The previous three – one at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, two at Lamar – were played in front of big crowds, but nothing like what's expected Friday as two schools separated by only 21 miles play for a state championship berth.
"That's wild. We're glad to keep rolling. It's gonna be great for the county. It's great for both schools," said Smith. "We were joking today that there's not gonna be anybody left in Ridge Spring. There'll be plenty of security at Wagener. There's not gonna be anybody at home, so everybody might want to lock their doors tight because there's not gonna be anybody around to watch your house."
Last Friday at Wagener-Salley was a park-where-you-can, standing-room-only affair, with no metal visible in the bleachers and fans packing in tight along the fencing around the field.
That was expected – it was No. 1 vs. No. 3 in a revenge game Wagener-Salley had waited a year for after being knocked out of last year's playoffs by Lamar.
But this Friday? For the Aiken County Class A Rivalry's highest-stakes game ever?
Better get there early.
"Oh, man. They brought in – the district brought in three sets of portable bleachers," Fox said. "We're gonna have some seats, and we're expecting everybody within a 35-mile radius to be there. We're expecting a big crowd, for sure, and hopefully we can give them a show to watch."