USC AIKEN 75, No. 22 LANDER 55
Mark Miller had to keep it simple Saturday.
He didn't have much choice, with only six players available and the top team in the Peach Belt Conference visiting the Convocation Center on the final day of the regular season.
He needed his USC Aiken women's basketball players to play hard and compete – what they gave him was one of the great performances in program history.
The Pacer women, all six of them, did everything they were asked and then some. They passed, they defended, they stayed out of foul trouble, and they beat No. 22 Lander 75-55 on Senior Day.
"We came out with a little extra today," Miller said. "I'm really proud of our effort. We played incredibly well under very difficult circumstances. I'm really proud of everyone's contributions, and we did what we wanted to do by playing hard, moving onto the next play and representing our university."
Playing shorthanded is something the Pacers (15-13, 10-10 PBC) have had to adjust to this season, but even in those cases they had eight players to choose from. Saturday they were down to six due to a "violation of institutional policy", per a USCA athletics spokesperson.
Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Taouil were honored before the game during Senior Day festivities, and each set aside an array of emotions to deliver a memorable performance in their final home game. Farrar scored 11 points and grabbed a program-record (Division II era) 21 rebounds, and Taouil nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
"For me it was, just, once the game starts it's basketball regardless of what happened before," said Farrar, a redshirt-junior who will play a fifth year. "It's just basketball, the game that I've loved for years. It's just that simple. The jump ball happens, and it's game time."
"It's basically the same thing for me – try not to think about it," Taouil added. "Focus on the game at hand and work with what he had. I think everyone played really strong in their strengths. People who hit shots hit shots today, hit the 3, finishing layups, rebounds. I think everyone just really focused on playing their role and executing, and that's just what we needed today."
Freshman Chesney Gardner scored a game-high 22 points and had seven rebounds, Rikoya Anderson had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kanna Suzuki and Madison Williams scored eight points apiece.
The Pacers shot 44.3 percent from the floor, generating good opportunities by passing the ball well to break through Lander's pressure. Defensively, they held Lander to 28.8 percent shooting (and only 5-for-33 from 3) and dominated the glass to eliminate second- and third-chance scoring opportunities.
"We rebounded the basketball extremely well," said Miller, whose team was plus-19 on the boards. "When you get a team like that that shoots it well, rebounds it well, and if you don't turn it over and give them layups, you have a chance in the end. I thought we did a good job with that for 40 minutes, made some really good decisions with 2-on-1s and 3-on-2s to get us layups, then obviously knocking down free throws at crucial times."
Anderson hit two 3s late in the first quarter for a 20-18 lead, which became a 37-22 halftime advantage as USCA held Lander to just 1-for-12 shooting in a four-point second quarter.
The Pacers sustained that energy for 40 minutes and didn't just hold off the PBC's regular-season champions – they extended their lead to a game-high 21 points with 3:17 remaining.
USCA will be the No. 5 seed in the PBC Tournament – the Pacers finished tied with Francis Marion in the league standings but performed better against the conference's top teams. The Pacers' six will hit the road Wednesday to face No. 4 seed Columbus State.