Wagener-Salley running back/defensive back Kaleb Shaw is the Chick-fil-A Fan Favorite Player of the Week for Week 6 after receiving 52 percent of the vote.
Shaw helped lead the No. 1 War Eagles to a 54-16 win over Williston-Elko by scoring nearly every time he touched the ball. He ran the ball two times for 124 yards and scored a touchdown on each carry, found the end zone on a 31-yard reception and returned one of his two interceptions in the game for another touchdown. He added two pass breakups and a tackle.