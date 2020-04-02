Spring sports are on hold until at least April 30, the South Carolina High School League announced Thursday, in compliance with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order closing schools through the end of the month.
The SCHSL opted not to cancel the rest of the prep sports calendar outright, but the odds of returning to the playing fields have grown slimmer each day during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are still following the guidelines and parameters set by state and national governing bodies," stated SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton in an official release. "It is our hope to not have to cancel the season and be able to take advantage of all dates at our disposal once schools reopen.
"We are excited at the idea of providing another form of interaction between our coaches and student-athletes that will keep them safe but also allow fellowship and conditioning. We must seek avenues digitally and virtually that can improve the separation anxiety some may be experiencing. These are trying times that require some innovative methods to conquer."
The blueprint from here is simple – if there's no school, there can't be games or practices. Therefore, the SCHSL will continue to follow the government's lead.
High school sports competitions in Aiken County were shelved March 13 following a decision from the Aiken County Public School District. At that point, many schools had begun region play.
The possibility of completing a full season is all but off the table at this point, and many coaches in the state have posted on social media that their hopes now are to just have one game to serve as some sort of send-off for their senior athletes.
The SCHSL Executive Committee has a meeting scheduled for April 22 to review the spring sports schedule and the status of the coronavirus pandemic.