Phase 1.5 of the South Carolina High School League's return to prep sports begins Monday, and Thursday afternoon the league held a meeting to answer questions about what this next step will look like.
The two most significant differences between Phase 1, which limited teams to strength and conditioning work, and Phase 1.5 are the allowed shared use of equipment and an increase from 10 to 16 individuals that can be in a group for the fall sports teams.
A first date of practice is still scheduled for Aug. 17 – though league meetings and coronavirus cases between now and then can certainly alter that plan. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said Phase 1.5 itself isn't a return to sports; it's just the continuation of voluntary, not mandatory, summer workouts.
SCHSL associate commissioner Charlie Wentzky acknowledged that school districts throughout the state aren't on the same schedule – some teams still haven't been able to meet for their first summer workout. In those cases, he said it's imperative that individual schools and districts don't rush back into scrimmages or contests if their athletes aren't ready.
"If you don't feel it's in the best interest of the safety and health of your students, that needs to be delayed," he said. "That's certainly an understanding that people are gonna have to start looking at, because it's not something we had to consider in the past as much."
Wentzky addressed all sorts of hypotheticals in relation to these upcoming workouts and said that health and temperature screenings for athletes, coaches and staff could continue throughout the entire school year as a safety precaution.
Football helmets will not be part of Phase 1.5, as there's no need with no active offense versus defense drills. Sleds can be used, but players within 6 feet of one another while using one must wear masks.
The shared use of a ball or other piece of equipment means that frequent sanitization will be key. DHEC physician Dr. Jonathan Knoche said those measures – and good hygiene practices – will be important to try to keep everyone as safe as possible.
"I don't think, based on what we're seeing across the state, it's not realistic to think you're going to have zero cases," he said. "There's just so much going on right now across our state, particularly in the 20- to 30-year-old age group. We're doing our best to get our messaging out about wearing face masks, social distancing, physical distancing, washing your hands, not going to school or going to work when you're sick. I think, as some of these activities are starting again, the goal can't be zero cases. It's just not realistic. It's to reduce the number of cases and reduce the amount of harm that might happen."
A concern shared throughout the state is that teams are going to jump from whichever phase they're in directly to practices and interscholastic competition in a short amount of time.
"We're not saying we're moving to Phase 3 two weeks later," Wentzky said. "... Obviously the window for the 7-on-7 and a 10-date summer opportunity has passed us, and we're not even at a point where we're ready to get to those contests for school versus school. So our next phase from 1.5 would be a larger number of gathering of athletes on the same team, from the same school, and more access to equipment and what you can do inside of that practice."
The group size increase from 10 to 16 opens up opportunities to get something more closely resembling a full team into a facility at once. However, that group of 16 must remain together until the next phase to both limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and make contract tracing easier if needed.
The same guidelines also apply to middle schools, and Singleton said Thursday that students who opt for virtual enrollment will be able to compete as long as they're considered a student of that school.
Singleton closed the meeting by saying he's hopeful to eventually move to the next phases, but it's going to require everyone working together to have a chance to play this fall.
"We've got to pay attention to all the things, all the challenges that we have in trying to stay safe, health-wise, sanitation-wise, and I can't tell you enough: You've got to wear the mask," he said. "You cannot go out there and not wear the mask. ... Let's take ownership for this. Let's do what we can to see if we can continue to progress through this."